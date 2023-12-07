The way forward is not behind us

“A Solution to the Two-State Delima”

There are many pundits who are looking to solve the hostilities between the Palestinians and the Jews in Israel. Many are echoing the same solution used in the Oslo Accords of the 1990’s as the way forward. They want a revitalized Palestinian Authority (PLO) to take over the administration of the Gaza Strip under a new leader. We can change the face of a terrorist, his name, and even his location, but at the end of the day, he is still a terrorist. This organization is still a member of the Muslim Brotherhood which is sworn to the destruction of the Jewish people. They use the same slogan as the Muslim Brotherhood, “From the river to the sea.” This means that from the river Jordan to the sea of the Mediterranean there will be no Jews. The Palestinian Authority still rewards and celebrates those who kill Jews. They educate their children to hate Jews and incite them to terrorism. They are still using the “pay to slay” program where they pay the family of a Palestinian who is killed while trying to kill the Jews, or who is in prison for killing Jews.

The history of Palestinian control of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian government came into power to govern Gaza because of the Oslo Accords in 1994. Hamas took over the Gaza Strip from them in 2007 after violent clashes with the Palestinian Authority. (PLO). Much of Hama’s funding and military hardware comes from Iran. They are considered by many to be a proxy of Iran who seeks the destruction of the Jewish state. Hama’s founding charter in 1988 calls for the destruction of Israel. It is more than apparent that looking back to the failed leadership of the past terrorist organizations to take over Gaza Strip to create a Palestinian State is a mistake. Israel would be changing dance partners from one terrorist group to another who dance to the same old song whose chorus is, “Let us destroy the Jewish people.”

Consider for a moment what it would be like to live next door to a terrorist who made it clear that he hated you and would be watching for ways to kill you and your family. A Palestinian State would surround Israel and find it easier to launch rockets and raids against your neighborhood. You would never know when a balloon tied to a bomb might land on your house or children. A two-state solution would make it easier to repeat the October 7th attack. Terrorist leaders have declared they will repeat this attack, again and again, until Israel is destroyed.

A Jewish home destroyed on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.

The Way Forward for Peace

The first step forward must involve the removal of terrorist leaders and groups much like what had to be done in Germany after the fall of the Nazi party. The process involved instituting a new form of leadership with new goals and a new vision for peace. Palestinian-controlled areas such as Jericho and Nablus do not need to be a part of a separate state to self-govern their cities. They already have self-government. Israel has a representative government with Palestinians in the Knesset. The best solution for the way forward after the war is to continue as a “One-State Solution” in which Jews and Palestinians live in peace with each other in the same state. They live in a United Israel where side by side everyone prospers, and where security is provided for each community.

The rule of law must replace the rule of terror. State-sponsored terrorism must be restricted by restricting funding that supports terrorism in the international community. Those who export and fund terrorism must feel the collective resolve of nations to halt this support. War crimes that involve the use of sexual abuse against civilians must be investigated and prosecuted. The international community must condemn sexual assault and mutilation such as seen with the victims of Hamas.

The Reality of Co-Existence.

I have visited Jerusalem many times and walked through the shops in the old city. Many Palestinian and Jewish shops operate side by side, benefiting from a tourist economy. When fighting erupts, the shops shut down, hurting both Arab and Jewish shop owners. When there is peace and calm, all the shop owners benefit.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hosts policewomen from the Arab sector at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, on June 20, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90. (source: JNS)

The Way Forward is found in cooperation between all who live in the State of Israel, seeking the good of all the citizens and neighbors. The Abraham Accords started with the principle of seeking to mutually benefit and bring prosperity to the whole region in such areas of commerce. Seeking mutual prosperity for all the people living in Israel means a benefit to everyone living in the state. One of the ways to remove the breeding grounds of terrorism is to ensure all have an opportunity to prosper and live well in Israel. Bridges of hope often do more to inspire a new future than building walls of division that are doomed to fail as in the past.

In Texas, we have a dance used by the Cowboys called, “The Texas two-step.” Participants can change partners while dancing to country music. Here is some down-home advice from your Texas Cowboy friends,

“Do not dance and change partners with terrorists. Dance only with those who wish you and your family good. Do not dance with terrorists!”

Community Revitalization.

There is a new “United Israel” on the horizon waiting to step into the light and pave the way for a new beginning. This vision for a new beginning sees all the citizens of Israel defining their future with hope and resolve to see a better life. Community revitalization needs to address education, job creation, and economic development where funding goes not to corrupt politicians, but to verifiable programs that benefit the citizens of each community. This vision for “Revitalized Communities” as a part of a United Israel needs to be communicated to change the narrative long held hostage by terrorists in Palestinian areas. The citizens of Israel and Gaza must hear and believe that a New United Israel is possible and is coming soon! The Bible says, “Where there is no vision the people perish.” (Proverbs 29:18). It is also true that where there is a vision for tomorrow, the people will rise in hope of a better life.