With 92 Democrats voting ‘present,’ House calls anti-Zionism Jew-hatred 

Hashem will put to rout before you the enemies who attack you; they will march out against you by a single road, but flee from you by many roads.

Deuteronomy

28:

7

(the israel bible)

JNS



December 6, 2023

2 min read

“I am disappointed that 106 of my colleagues failed to take this opportunity to condemn antisemitism forcefully,” said Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio), a co-sponsor.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning the rise of global antisemitism in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attacks and declaring “clearly and firmly” that anti-Zionism is a form of antisemitism.

Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.) and Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio), the only two Jewish members of the Republican caucus, introduced the measure, which passed with broad bipartisan support 311-14, although 92 Democrats voted “present.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who is Jewish and voted “present,” said during debate on the House floor on Monday that he couldn’t support the resolution, because it had no Democratic co-sponsors and risked conflating opposition to Israeli policy with antisemitism.

“Under this resolution, those who love Israel deeply but criticize some of its policy approaches could be considered anti-Zionist,” Nadler said. “That could make every Democratic Jewish member of this body, because they all criticized the recent Israeli judicial reform package, de facto antisemites.”

The 14 “nay” votes came largely from the so-called “Squad” of left-wing progressives and other frequent critics of Israel. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a libertarian who regularly votes against foreign policy legislation, was the lone Republican “nay” vote.

In a statement on the resolution passage, Miller combined the 92 “present” votes with the “nay” ones and said all failed to make a full-throated condemnation of antisemitism.

“Elected leaders must have the courage to condemn and fight all forms of domestic and global antisemitism,” Miller said. “While I am glad this resolution passed the House today, I am disappointed that 106 of my colleagues failed to take this opportunity to condemn antisemitism forcefully.”

