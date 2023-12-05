Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

‘More than 11,500 rockets launched at Israel since Oct. 7’

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you.

Deuteronomy

20:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 5, 2023

2 min read

Palestinian terrorists have fired more than 11,500 rockets toward Israeli territory since Hamas launched a war against the Jewish state on Oct. 7, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday morning, 9,357 people had sustained injuries in Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis since Oct. 7, according to the ministry.

On Monday afternoon, air-raid sirens blared across southern Israel and the larger Tel Aviv area, sending as many as 4 million Israelis running for shelter.

The Israel Police said its forces were deployed in the affected areas to check for rocket impacts. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages, the statement said.

According to local media reports, rocket shrapnel was found in the courtyard of a school in Ganei Tikva, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, cited Hamas as saying it had targeted Tel Aviv “in response to the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime against… the Gaza Strip.”

For the first time since Nov. 11, incoming rocket sirens sounded in Beersheva and surrounding communities on Monday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

On Nov. 23, the Hamas-linked Al-Ayyash Battalion claimed that it had launched a rocket from the Jenin area towards the Jewish community of Shaked in northern Samaria. A video published by the group appeared to show a homemade rocket being launched from an olive grove.

“There was a failed launch of an improvised rocket in the area of the Menashe Brigade. The parts of the launcher were found in Palestinian territory near the village of Araqah. All attempts to launch improvised rockets up to this date have been unsuccessful,” the IDF confirmed in a statement to JNS.

The attempted launch followed others in recent months in Judea and Samaria, including one on July 27 when the Al-Ayyash Battalion, named after Hamas bomb maker Yahya Ayyash, fired a rocket from the Jenin area towards the Israeli moshav of Ram-On in the Gilboa region.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .