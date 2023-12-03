Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Bomb threats at dozen-plus New York synagogues

Like a muddied spring, a ruined fountain, Is a righteous man fallen before a wicked one.

Proverbs

25:

26

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 3, 2023

< 1 minute

More than a dozen synagogues in New York received bomb threats on Friday, according to reports in Jewish media.

“We are currently tracking a spate of bomb threats to Jewish institutions in New York and elsewhere,” the Anti-Defamation League wrote on social media.

“These threats have been happening for months, but as a new wave comes on, we are in contact with law enforcement and offering assistance to communities,” it added.

TheMessenger heard from the New York City Police Department that it is investigating.

One threatening email sent to a synagogue reportedly said that “explosives will go off in a few hours, and I will make history. I will make sure you all die.”

