The Nations will Gather Against Israel.

The prophet Zechariah envisioned a time when the nations would take a stand against Israel and gather themselves against Jerusalem. The prophet declares that the nations will lay siege against Judah and Jerusalem so that Jerusalem becomes a heavy stone on their necks. (Zech. 12:3). It would seem that the nations have indeed gathered themselves around Israel on the world stage.

The nations of the world stand by to see if the hostages in Gaza will be released. Meanwhile, the enemies of Israel continue to call for the removal of Israel with calls for a Muslim State with such declarations as, “From the river to the sea.” The proxies of Iran continue to gather on the borders of Israel seeking to attack and destroy the Jewish State. Still, others call for Israel to stop defending itself by implementing a permanent ceasefire while her enemies plot her demise.

Here is the question of the hour. Is Israel an ancient relic of the past – a nation that has outlived its past and has outlived its purpose? Does Israel still have a divine purpose in the earth? How does God (Hashem) feel about this nation? Has He forgotten Israel?

What God says about Israel today.

I am reminded of recent reports of mothers being separated from their babies as Hamas fighters ripped them from their mother’s arms and stole them away from their families. Only a mother who has lost a child can understand the anguish in the heart of a mother separated from her child. The Lord (Hashem) uses this imagery of a mother grieving for her child to tell us how He feels about Israel,

“Can a woman forget her nursing child, and not have compassion on the son of her whom? Surely, they may forget, yet I will not forget you (Israel). See, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands.” (Isaiah 49:15-16).

The Divine Purpose of Israel.

It is in our staying connected to the divine purpose of Israel that we understand our purpose in the world. God demonstrates through His covenant with Israel His faithfulness and the trustworthiness of His promises. It is in understanding the hope that Israel has in those promises that we see we can hope in God’s faithfulness regardless of our circumstances. Here is one of those promises of hope:

“There is hope for your descendants,” declares the Lord. “Your children shall return to their own land.” (Jeremiah 31:17).

The steadfastness of God’s promises.

There are times when we question if God has forgotten us or if we matter. God reminds us in His promises to the nation of Israel that He never forgets His people:

“Israel shall not cease to be a nation. Only if the heavens above can be measured and the foundations of the earth can be searched out will I reject all the descendants of Israel.” (Jeremiah 39:37).

To understand God’s divine purposes for Israel as a chosen people is to understand His steadfast love demonstrated in His continual support for Israel. Heaven and earth may pass away, but His Word to Israel will not:

“The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of God stands forever.”

(Isaiah 40:8).

This steadfast love is available to all who will trust in Him.

The prophet Jeremiah writes, “The steadfast love of the Lord (Hashem) never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

God’s Comfort in Times of Trouble.

As the curtain of history is pulled back, we see God’s support and comfort demonstrated to Israel in times of trouble and realize He is available to comfort all who hope in His loving care:

“And He who formed you, O Israel says; ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior’.” (Isaiah 43:1-3)

God does not promise, we will not go through difficult times. What He does promise is that he will be with us as He is with Israel. As He calls Israel by name, He knows each of us by name. We can hope in His comfort.

Those who bless Israel will participate in her blessings.

God promised Abraham that those who would bless his descendants (Israel) would be blessed and those who cursed them would be cursed.

“I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” (Genesis 12:3)

In the phrase “All the families of the earth,” God is letting us know that He intends the blessings He has given Israel is to be a blessing to all families of the earth.

God’s Ultimate Purpose for Israel.

God (Hashem) declares in Isaiah 49:3, You are my servant, Israel, in whom I will display my splendor.” He goes on to say, “It is too small a thing for you to be my servant to restore the tribes of Jacob and bring back those of Israel I have kept. I will also make you a light for the Gentiles, that my salvation may reach to the ends of the earth.”

Prime Minister David Be-Gurion in his writings and speeches, emphasized his vision for the state of Israel as a moral and social beacon to the whole world, and by that, in his view, it shall implement the vision of the prophets.

This redemptive purpose of Israel includes the restoration of God’s name and to restore a knowledge of who He is in all the earth. To this end, He has chosen Israel to be a light in the earth which points all peoples of the earth to the one true God who is our creator and redeemer. Here is His promise to Israel:

“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.

See, darkness covers the earth and thick darkness is over the peoples,

but the Lord rises upon you and his glory appears over you.

Nations will come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your dawn.” (Isaiah 60:1-3)

God’s promise for those held hostage in Gaza and those in harm’s way reminds us that He is at work for the Jewish people:

“He who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.” (Psalms 121:3-8).

The Lord (Hashem) watches over Israel by day and in the night. He who keeps Israel will also keep all those who trust in Him. Israel is the apple of His eye. (Zech. 2:8).

God’s Prophetic Word for those attacking Israel: (Zechariah 9:1-6).

1The word of the Lord is against the land of Hadrach (Lebanon) and will rest upon Damascus. For to the Lord belongs the capital[ of Aram, (Syria).

2 Hamath also, which borders on it, Tyre and Sidon, though they are very wise.

3 Tyre (Lebanon) has built itself a rampart and heaped up silver like dust and gold like the dirt of the streets.

4 But now, the Lord will strip it of its possessions and hurl its wealth into the sea, and it shall be devoured by fire.

5 Ashkelon shall see it and be afraid; Gaza, too, and shall writhe in anguish;

Ekron also, because its hopes are withered. The king (rulers) shall perish from Gaza;

Ashkelon shall be uninhabited;

6 A mixed people shall settle in Ashdod, and I will make an end of the pride of Philistia.

Obadiah 1:15 tells us that all that the enemies of Israel who seek to do to her harm will

have done to them what they try to do to Israel. Those who seek to bring disasters on Israel will find disasters at their doors. This may include natural disasters.

God (Hashem) will go before the armies of Israel as they defeat their enemies.