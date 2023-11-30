Palestinian UN display presents murdered Israeli kids as Gaza civilian casualties

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) calls for the “immediate” removal of the display, saying, “We won’t let them get away with these lies.”

A display at the United Nations in Geneva on civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s war with Hamas includes at least two pictures of Israelis murdered by Hamas terrorists.

“This is Israeli kid Ido Avigal. He was 5 years old when he was killed in 2021, in his house in Sderot, during a major Hamas rockets barrage. Hamas killed Ido,” tweeted Israel’s U.N. mission in Switzerland.

“Today, the Palestinian Delegation presented an exhibition at the United Nations in Geneva, which included Ido as a Palestinian child supposedly killed by Israel in Gaza. This is despicable,” the post continued.

The Israeli delegation called on Tatiana Valovaya, director-general of the U.N. Office in Geneva, to remove the show, “which spreads misinformation and is part of a propaganda campaign.”

This is Israeli kid Ido Avigal. He was 5 years old when he was killed in 2021, in his house in Sderot, during a major Hamas rockets barrage.



Hamas killed Ido.



But today, the Palestinian Delegation presented an exhibition @UNGeneva, which included Ido as a Palestinian child… pic.twitter.com/GZ0tK9X09D — Israel in UN/Geneva🇮🇱🇺🇳 | #BringThemHome (@IsraelinGeneva) November 29, 2023

According to Gilead Ini, a senior research analyst at the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA), Ido is not the only Israeli included in the display.

“Ido Avigal isn’t the only Israeli child killed by Hamas but presented as a Palestinian killed in Gaza,” he tweeted, adding, “Also 16-year-old Nadine Awad, a bright Israeli Arab girl killed by a Hamas rocket in 2021.”

Ini went on to say that it looked as though the Palestinian delegation “basically lifted the New York Times front-page spread from 2021. Which is why their collage includes two Israelis killed by Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist from Mujahadeen Brigades, a stock photo [and] Palestinians killed by Palestinian rockets.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) called for the immediate removal of the display.

“I shared Ido Avigal’s story years ago on the Senate floor when I asked my colleagues to pass my Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act before another child was hurt by these terrorists. Democrats opposed it, and now it’s heartbreaking to see the consequences,” he wrote.

“Ido deserves better. We won’t let them get away with these lies,” the senator added. “This exhibit should be removed immediately.”