Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Three killed, six wounded in terror shooting in Jerusalem

I am weary with groaning; every night I drench my bed, I melt my couch in tears.

Psalms

6:

7

(the israel bible)

JNS

November 30, 2023

2 min read

Israeli security forces neutralized two terrorists and were sweeping the area for suspects.

Three Israelis were killed and six other people were wounded on Thursday morning in a terror shooting on Weizman Street at the entrance to Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated the victims at the scene before evacuating them to hospitals in the capital.

Two of the fatalities were identified as a 24-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man.

According to police, two terrorists got out of their car at 7:40 a.m. and opened fire at a bus stop.

Security forces and an armed civilian “neutralized” the terrorists, according to police.

Israeli security forces at the scene of a Palestinian shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem, Nov. 30, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.(Source: JNS)

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry, said that Israel would “not rest until victory is achieved.

“We are at war on all fronts. The terrible attack in Jerusalem reminds us that our enemies are not only the Nazis in Gaza. We will pursue and destroy them, God willing, everywhere,” added Smotrich.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew denounced the attack, posting to X: “Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and I offer my sincere condolences to all those affected.

On Nov. 16, Hamas terrorists shot and killed an IDF soldier and wounded five other members of the security forces near the “tunnel road” checkpoint between Gush Etzion and Jerusalem.

Three Palestinian gunmen arrived at the crossing by car and opened fire on Israeli forces, who returned fire, killing the terrorists.

The terrorists were part of a Hamas cell and planned to perpetrate a much larger attack in Jerusalem.

The soldier was identified as 20-year-old Cpl. Avraham Fetena from Haifa.

Jerusalem, Nov. 30, site of the attack (source: JNS)

Earlier this month, an Israeli-American Border Police officer was killed in a terror attack near the Herod’s Gate entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City. Another officer was moderately wounded.

The slain officer was named as Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, from Kibbutz Sa’ad near the Gaza Strip. She immigrated from Atlanta in the United States in August 2021 and was drafted into the police in March of the following year.

Late last month, an Israeli policeman was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail stop in Jerusalem.

On Oct. 12, two police officers were injured in a terrorist shooting just outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

Thursday’s attack comes amid a ceasefire in the war sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7 invasion of the Jewish state, in which terrorists killed 1,200 people, wounded thousands more and took some 240 captives to the Gaza Strip.

