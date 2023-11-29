Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

UN Head slams Israel for carrying out “collective punishment”

They sharpen their tongues like serpents; spiders' poison is on their lips. Selah.

Psalms

140:

4

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 29, 2023

< 1 minute

The U.N. secretary-general called for a long-term ceasefire.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres labeled the past two months as “one of the darkest chapters” in the history of the Palestinians.

While voicing his opposition to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks perpetrated throughout southern Israel by Hamas, he insisted that it “cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

In his statement on Tuesday, Guterres advocated for “a long-term humanitarian ceasefire, unrestricted access for lifesaving aid, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians and an end to violations of international humanitarian law.”

The forensic center in the Shura military base near Ramle, where hundreds of bodies have arrived since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Oct. 13, 2023. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.

He said last month that “it is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum” and that “the Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen responded at the time, “Mr. Secretary-General, in what world do you live?” and canceled a meeting with him.

“I will not meet the U.N. secretary-general. After Oct. 7, there is no place for a balanced approach,” said Cohen. “Hamas must be erased from the world.”

