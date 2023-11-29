Hamas attacks IDF troops in Gaza, breaking ceasefire

Terrorists detonated three IEDs at two different locations, wounding several soldiers, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in violation of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Several Israeli soldiers were wounded, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“Over the last hour, three explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in two different locations in northern Gaza, violating the framework of the operational pause,” said the military.

Israeli forces were also fired on in one of the locations, according to the IDF.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israel Defense Forces troops in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 26, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.

Soldiers returned fire while staying within the agreed ceasefire lines, the military said.

Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida released a statement claiming that “due to a clear violation by the enemy of the truce agreement in the northern Gaza Strip, field friction occurred, and our mujahideen dealt with this violation.”

The terrorist organization claimed it remained “committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all the terms of the truce on the ground and in the air.”

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, which was extended for another two days on Monday in exchange for the release of 20 more captives, Hamas agreed to stop fighting and release some women and children captured during its Oct. 7 terror assault on southwestern Israel.

Israel agreed to release three jailed Palestinian terrorists for each Israeli hostage as part of the deal, in addition to pausing its military campaign against Hamas.

“Hamas has now tried to murder IDF soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip,” said Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following the incident on Tuesday.

An Israel Air Force helicopter with released hostages arrives at Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petach Tikvah, Nov. 26, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

“I call on the prime minister not to ‘contain’ the use of explosive devices against our soldiers, and to order the IDF to return and crush Hamas with force. We must not wait until our soldiers are killed,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi told officials at the IDF’s Northern Command that the military is ready “today” to potentially resume its ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

“We are using the days of truce as part of the agreement for learning, strengthening readiness and approving the operational plans,” stated Halevi. “We are preparing to continue fighting to dismantle Hamas. It will take time, these are complex goals, but they are more than justified.”