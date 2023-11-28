New poll reveals most Palestinians support October 7 Massacre of Israelis

A new poll taken by Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD), a Ramallah-based research and consulting firm, revealed a disturbing picture. The overwhelming majority of Palestinians prefer violence and reject any future coexistence with Israel, including a two-state solution. Even more disturbing is that the majority of Palestinians surveyed were extremely supportive” of the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

The poll asked Palestinians how the current conflict influenced their belief in a future resolution. 71% an increased commitment to “the restoration of historical Palestine as a final resolution”. 89.5% have a decreased belief in the possibility of coexistence with Israel. 77.7% of the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and 70.4% of Gazans support an exclusively Palestinian state “from the river to the sea”. Only 13.3% of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and 22.7% of Gazans support a two-state solution.

Pro-Hamas demonstrators rally in support of the terrorist organization’s Oct. 7 mass terror attack that killed over 1,400 Israelis, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.

While Hamas is reporting almost 15,000 killed in Gaza, the majority of respondents believed that the terrorist organization would emerge victorious from this war. 72.6% said “Palestine” would be victorious, while only 3.1% said Israel. 74.3% expect the war to end with a Palestinian victory that “achieves the liberation of Gaza from the Israeli invasion.”

The majority of Palestinians supported the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis by Hamas on October 7. Overall, 75% of the Palestinians surveyed supported “the military operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance led by Hamas on October 7th” with 59.3% expressing “extreme support”. 68.3% of Arabs in Judea and Samaria expressed “extreme support” as compared to 46.6% in Gaza. Only 3.6% in Judea and Samaria and 12.6% in Gaza were “extremely against” the murder of over 1,200 Israelis. An additional 5.4% said they “somewhat did not support” the massacre.

A Jewish home destroyed on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.

When asked if they support Hamas, 61.9% of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria were “very positive” about the terrorist organization’s role and another 25.8% were “somewhat positive”. Only 5.6% were “very negative”. In Gaza, only 28.9% were “very positive” regarding Hamas and 30.7% were “somewhat positive”. 22.7% were “very negative”.

It is disturbing to note that the more violent terrorist organizations like Islamic Jihad, Al Aqsa Brigade, and Al Kassam garnered even more support than Hamas.

Both Israel and the US earned an “extremely negative” rating of over 98% with near zero positive ratings. When asked about US support for Israel against the terrorists, 91.5% agreed with the attitude that the support is the result of the “influence of the Israeli lobby;” 85.5% agreed that the support is the result of “hatred of Arabs;” and 79.5% agreed with the belief that the support is the result of “hatred of Muslims and Islam.”