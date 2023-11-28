BROADCAST: The Second Front – The battle for Israel and the Jewish people 

Watch live on Monday, December 4 at 12 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. IST

In the wake of the tragic massacre by Hamas terrorists in the south of Israel, sparking a conflict that has reverberated globally, the alarming surge in antisemitic incidents demands urgent attention.

There was a staggering 500% increase in antisemitic incidents during the first three weeks of the war (October 7-25) that continues to climb.

To confront this pressing issue head-on, The Jerusalem Post Group is spearheading a broadcast focused on combatting antisemitism and ensuring the security of Jewish communities worldwide. However, recognizing the profound impact of the conflict on individuals and communities, this broadcast extends its scope to encompass the broader landscape of war initiatives and the crucial task of post-war healing and rebuilding.

The Second Front: The battle for Israel and the Jewish people

The primary goal of this conference is to serve as a dedicated platform for addressing both antisemitism and the multifaceted challenges faced by those affected by the conflict. The spotlight will not only shine on initiatives combating antisemitism but also on efforts dedicated to the mental, emotional, and financial well-being of communities, including children and families, who will continue to grapple with the enduring repercussions long after the war concludes.

This broadcast will be a comprehensive exploration of initiatives, insights, and actions that organizations have undertaken to contribute to the healing and reconstruction process.

Event details:

Monday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. IL | jpost.com and our Facebook page

Speakers include:

President of Israel Isaac Herzog

Diaspora Affair Minister Amichai Chikli

Israel’s Special Envoy For Combating Antisemitism Michal Cotler Wunsch

United States Representative Ritchie Torres

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon

Eylon Levy, spokesman for the Israeli Government, and Tal Heinrich, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch

Jonathan Davis, Vice President, External Relations and Head, Raphael Recanati International School

Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs President Dan Diker

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews President Yael Eckstein

EMUNAH Israel Chairwoman Yifat Sela

Cyberwell CEO Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor

Israel365 Founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz

All Israel News Founder and Editor-in-Chief Joel Rosenberg

Israel-is CEO Nimrod Palmach

CEO StopAntisemitism Liora Rez

And many more!

This article originally appeared in the Jerusalem Post and was reprinted with permission.