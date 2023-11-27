Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Musk to visit Israel Monday, meet Netanyahu

JNS

JNS

November 27, 2023

< 1 minute

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk will visit Israel on Monday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The X (formerly Twitter) owner met with Netanyahu in California in September to discuss artificial intelligence and investments in Israel.

Jerusalem has been in a state of war since Hamas terrorists massacred 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7. The assault triggered a tidal wave of Jew-hatred online and Musk has sought to tamp down the venom aimed at Jews and Israel.

Musk posted on the social network on Nov. 17: “At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform.”

He did not respond to a comment from New York Post reporter Jon Levine, asking whether Twitter would suspend Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who posted that “from the river to the sea” is an “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction or hate.”

Musk did reply to someone who asked about Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, writing: “We have a ‘United Nations’ rule that exempts senior government officials who are recognized by the U.N. from suspension in the interests of maintaining international communications.”

Also on Nov. 17, Musk wrote that “‘decolonization,’ ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension.”

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .