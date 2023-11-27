A Child and his Rubik’s cube

There is a picture that is seared in my memory as I recall the release of the first group of hostages over the weekend. Ohad Mundar, just 9 years old, is being transported by helicopter to an Israeli hospital, together with his mother, a few IDF soldiers and some of the other hostages. He sits in the helicopter with large earphones covering his ears and he is playing with a Rubik’s cube. It seems that Ohad is a real star at solving the complicated puzzle and someone made sure that he was given one to solve, as soon as he landed in Israel.

Ohad and Keren Mundar were released pic.twitter.com/2ZPmKThOCz — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) November 24, 2023

Ohad is from Kfar Saba and on that fateful 7th of October, he was visiting his grandparents in Nir Oz, a kibbutz just outside of Gaza, together with his mother Keren. Ohad and Keren were kidnapped to Gaza together with Keren’s parents, Avraham and Ruti. Ohad was released together with his mother and grandmother; his grandfather remains in captivity. Ohad’s father lived through the agony of 50 days, waiting for a sign of life from his family. Last night, we watched on television as Ohad ran to his waiting father. There were no dry eyes as we watched that hug.

One of the most tragic elements in the horror that Israel has been facing since October 7th is the violent capture of more than 200 men, women and children, by Hamas, and their kidnapping to Gaza. In this crime against humanity, Hamas terrorists took elderly men and women, some of whom require medication, babies and small children, men and women who were sleeping in their beds or who were enjoying an all-night party. Some of these people were injured when they were taken. Others witnessed the gruesome murder of their loved ones before they were whisked away. And when they got to Gaza, they disappeared. Israeli intelligence operatives combed the internet for videos put out by Hamas terrorists as they boasted over their prey. Cellphones of the missing were tracked and their locations pointed to Gaza. But no one knew where they were.

Hamas has built a network of tunnels under Gaza, literally an underground city, and it was assumed the hostages were being held there, impossible to locate, and in terrible conditions. After all, the very monsters who murdered, raped and mutilated Israelis of all ages in their homes, grabbed these hostages. Who knew if they were still alive and in what condition they would return?

Israel is a small country with even smaller degrees of separation between citizens. The entire country wept with the families who were sick with anxiety over their loved ones. For that reason, one of the main purposes of the war against Hamas was the release of these hostages. No one could tolerate the idea that these innocent people would disappear forever in the bowels of Hamas’s underground dungeons.

But another and at least equally important purpose of the Gaza invasion was the complete and total destruction of Hamas. For years, the people living in communities close to the Gaza border, suffered ongoing attacks from Gaza, from artillery, missiles, fire balloons and now actual invasion. No more. The tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from the area in the aftermath of the 7th of October will not go back home until they can be assured that they will be protected. That the IDF will have their backs and the Government of Israel will ensure that there are no more terrorists in Gaza. This is a goal shared by the vast majority of the people of Israel. Even those who once trusted diplomacy and advocated a negotiated peace with the Palestinians, no longer trust agreements. They want to know that Israel is in charge of its borders and that no threats to our security lurk beyond.

Israel entered into this first hostage deal with Hamas, desperate to see the hostages return home. And it is clear that had Israel not already destroyed substantial areas of Gaza, Hamas would never have been willing to even consider a deal. But Hamas cannot be trusted. They lie, they murder and they never honor deals. The first stage of the hostage release on Friday, was delayed. The second, on Saturday, was delayed substantially as Hamas accused Israel of breaching its part of the deal, when actually the only party who breached the agreement was Hamas, when they released a young girl without her mother, in violation of Hamas’s agreement to release children with their mothers. They have set a pattern of manipulation. Banking on Israel’s sensitivity to the suffering of its people, Hamas will delay, try to change the terms and ultimately, play with Israel to extend the pause in fighting, making it more difficult for Israel to resume its military campaign to finish off Hamas.

Since October 7th, the people of Israel have lost trust in their government and in their security forces. For years, Hamas threatened Israel. The scenario of October 7th, had been predicted by intelligence experts, but the leaders, from all parties and all political persuasions, ignored the threat. They believed they could contain Hamas. Today, that lack of trust is what makes us so fearful of the future, even as we rejoice in the return of the hostages. By allowing humanitarian aid and fuel to enter Gaza, by entering into a deal that releases only a few hostages at a time, we have allowed Hamas to control the events. We have allowed Hamas to manipulate us. And we have to ask ourselves – will our government allow itself to be manipulated? Will it stand up to Hamas and to our allies and friends all over the world when they press us for a diplomatic solution? Or will we remain resolute in our determination to destroy Hamas and control security in Gaza?

Israel is an amazing country, truly like no other. What other army would have ensured that Ohad received a Rubik’s cube as soon as he landed in Israel? What other army would assign a soldier to accompany each released hostage, not to protect them from physical harm but to protect them from trauma. What other army would provide each released hostage with sound-proofing earphones so that they would not be anxious from the noise of the helicopters and of the people milling around them after weeks in silent captivity?

That same army is armed to the teeth and its soldiers are eager to do their job – to destroy every Hamas terrorist and wipe out the evil that has overtaken Gaza. But the soldiers do not only rely on their weapons and their training – they are praying, turning to G-d for assistance in their noble cause. So many soldiers have already fallen, paying the ultimate price for this brave and necessary mission. We dare not stop mid-stream. The people of Israel deserve its victory. A victory that, with G-d’s help, we are capable of achieving.

Another image comes to mind. Before 2005, I would travel to Gaza often, visiting the many Jewish communities that thrived there for some 30 years. I remember visiting the beach with my family, enjoying the beautiful blue sea and the white sand. I hope and pray that the time will come when we will be able to enjoy the beaches of Gaza once more. With G-d’s help.

