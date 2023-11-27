Egyptian Sheikh: Israel war will usher in Gog and Magog between Russian and US; Jesus will win the war for Islam

The Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Dr. Ali Gomaa posted a video on his YouTube channel on November 11, 2023, in which he described what he believed would happen in the Middle East in the near future. The original video was translated by The Middle East Media Research Institute.

“We do not know what will happen after the destruction of the Zionist entity the Jews Israel and the Zionist entity are not worth a mosquito’s wing, in the eyes of Allah and the Muslim people,” Sheikh Gomaa began. “Let us imagine a political scenario in which Israel is destroyed. What will happen?”

“America will immediately move in,” the sheikh continued. “Don’t think that once we throw Israel into the sea it will be the end of this story. America will immediately move in. The Hadith says you will fight the Byzantines. Those Americans are the Byzantines of our days.”

“If Israel is finished and America moves in, what will happen?” Sheikh Gomaa said. “Russia will immediately move in. Who are these Russians? They are Gog and Magog, well-known tribes in Armenia. It is all known in the books.”

The pre-messiah War of Gog and Magog is well-known in Jewish eschatology, being described in the Book of Ezekiel chapter 38. The New Testament Book of Revelation refers to it in 20:8. Jewish eschatology viewed Gog and Magog as enemies to be defeated by the Messiah, which would usher in the age of the Messiah. One view within Christianity is more starkly apocalyptic, making Gog and Magog, here indicating nations rather than individuals, allies of Satan against God at the end of the millennium

Two chapters of the Quran discuss Gog and Magog. In the Quran Yajuj and Majuj (Gog and Magog) are two hostile, corrupt forces that will ravage the earth before the end of the world when they are suppressed by Dhu al-Qarnayn “The Two-Horned One”.

Sheikh Gomaa continued, describing the bloody role Muslims believe Jesus will play in resolving the conflict.

“Imagine that the Americans and the Russians moved in,” he said. “What would you do? You would fight them because this is your land your country.”

“Therefore, this matter requires direct divine intervention,” Sheikh Gomaa continued. “The Prophet Mohammad told us that such intervention will come to be and that Jesus, son of Mary will descend he will kill Gog and Magog and the Muslims will vanquish the Byzantines. But this will warrant divine intervention.”

Gomaa is an Egyptian Islamic scholar, jurist, and public figure who has taken a number of controversial political stances. He specializes in Islamic Legal Theory. Gomaa is a Sufi and is highly promoted as a champion of moderate Islam.