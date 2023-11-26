The Homecoming for Israel; Following the 2nd Yom Kippur War

What shall we remember when we look back on the 2nd Yom Kippur War? History is in the making as this war comes to an end. What will those who were taken captive remember?

In the first batch of hostages who returned home to Israel, we saw the faces of the children who were kidnapped and taken into the dark places of Gaza to experience the ravages of war. Many of them were ripped from the arms of their parents or saw their families killed before their eyes. Children among this first group returning ranged from ages 2, 4, 5 and 9 years old. What will they remember?

God’s (Hashem) Homecoming for His Children.

As I reflect on the journey home for the captive children, I saw reports on how they were transferred to the Red Cross. Each had a lady elite (IDF) soldier assigned to them to watch over and reassure them that they were safe. They crossed the border into Egypt and then into Israel. They traveled to the hospital where they were reunited with family. I can only imagine the tears, hugs, and words of reassurance of loved ones who prayed for them and now with great joy welcome them home with love and comfort. I can hear the voices of little children shouting, “Ema, Ema, (Moma)” or shouting, “Aba, Aba (Papa). I can see the tight embrace as the family reunites to welcome these hostage’s home. Most of these hostages have little knowledge of the extent of the attack that occurred on October 7th. They did not know of the extent of the attack nor of the brave Israeli forces who fought for their freedom. They did not know of the 1400 Jews whose lives lost on that day. They will learn about these actions. History will make sure we never forget the terrorism unleashed on Israel, of those who died, and of these survivors.

What will be remembered of the 2nd Yom Kippur War?

What will we remember the most about this war? Will it be the horrors of the terrorism that occurred on October 7, 2023, and what followed, or will we remember the homecoming and the outpouring of love that depicts the redemption of God (Hashem)? When we look back on this 2nd Yom Kippur War of October 7, 2023, what will we remember?

The Redemption of God (Hashem).

There is an opportunity to show that evil does not triumph. Israel will remove the terrorists, but what happens the day after the war ends? Both Jews and Palestinian peoples have been oppressed and damaged by the rule and rampage of terrorism. There is an opportunity for a “homecoming” for both the Jews and the Palestinian peoples to see the redemption of Hashem at work. This redemption will be seen in the freedom that floods into Gaza whose streets are free from fear. It will be seen in the flow of aid, acts of kindness and compassion flowing into their cities and into Israel.

The redemption of God (Hashem) in the liberation of Israel from the threat of terrorism and the threat of annihilation will be seen. God’s deliverance from the threat of death and the restoration of peace will be seen in Israel and in the nations who grieved with and prayed for Israel. There is also an opportunity for the world to see God’s redemption put on display as we overcome evil with good and see restoration. This restoration must include law and order and security for Israel, but should also include a revelation of our God and His goodness.

The restoration God offers is freedom from fear, anger, and terror. He offers a revelation of His loving kindness and mercy. Someone once asked, “What is mercy?” It is grace on display. The words of King David help us define how the loving kindness of God is realized so we can embrace the healing that needs to come next. King David petitioned Hashem:

“Lord, show Your marvelous loving kindness by Your right hand, O You who save those who trust in You from those who rise up against us.” (Psalms 27:1)

Here is God’s (Hashem) answer to this petition:

“But thus, saith the Lord (Hashem), even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible (terrorists) shall be delivered: For I will content with him that contends with you, and I will save your children.” (Isaiah 49:25-26).

The word “save” here in Hebrew is from the root “Yasha” which means “relief” or deliverance in the sense of being rescued from the enemy or trouble. It includes deliverance, health and welfare restored. These actions are all included in His redemption.

The Power of God’s Loving kindness.

Israel has experienced in her past the power of God’s mercies to bring redemption and restoration. King Jehoshaphat and the Jews were faced with the threat of genocide by multiple nations. The king called for a “day of national prayer and fasting”. (2 Chronicles 20:3-4). They reminded God of His promises that if they called upon Hashem in their afflictions that He would “hear and save.” (vs 9). They plead their case to the living God and said, “These nations have come to throw us out of Your possession (land) which You have given to us in inherit.” (vs-11). This reminds us of the current declaration from the terrorists, “From the river to the sea” that calls for genocide in the land of Israel where all Jews will be removed. This declaration must be replaced with a new declaration that exalts our God and His goodness and desire to save and restore.

The Word of the Lord came back in response declaring, “The battle is not yours. It belongs to the Lord (Hashem).” The king sent his army into battle with those who sing praises to Hashem. They marched into battle declaring “Praise Hashem, for His mercy endures forever.” (v-21). God intervened by having the enemy armies attack each other and destroy each other. (v-22,23). The army of Israel returned to Jerusalem and rejoiced in the redemption of God. (vs-27).

Here is the question before us today. Will we return to Jerusalem and remember the deliverance and loving kindness of Hashem, or will we magnify the terrorists and the evil they brought? The story of King Jehosaphat is used in Scripture to exalt God’s intent to SAVE “Yasha” His children and to restore them by putting His mercy on display when we turn to Him in prayer amid destruction and terror.

The Light of Hanukkah. (December 7 to 15).

Just before us in this season is the Festival of Lights or Hanukkah. It reminds us of a miracle long ago when Hashem provided oil to keep the menorah burning for eight days in the temple. As the king Jehosaphat declared a national time of prayer, we have an opportunity to appeal to the God of Israel to restore what the enemy has met for evil.

A NATIONAL CALL TO PRAYER FOR ISRAEL

Let us declare “eight days of praise and give thanks to our God” during Hanukkah (December 8 to the 15) for His deliverance and mercy to see His restoration and redemption of His people in Israel.

He will bring deliverance, health, and welfare to Israel. With the lighting of each of the eight candles, over these eight days, let us declare,

“Our God Reigns. He is good! His mercies endure forever.”

Let us affirm that the nations will see His Glory and His loving kindness as “a burning torch.” (Isaiah 62:1-3). Note: A candle is lit each of the eight days symbolizing God’s light going to the world.

What shall we say the day after the war? Do we magnify the terror, or the God who saves (Yesha)? Bless Hashem!

“O magnify the LORD (Hashem) with me and let us exalt His name together. I sought the LORD (Hashem), and He heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.”

Psalms 34:1-6).