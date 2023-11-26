Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Netanyahu: Mossad ordered to kill Hamas leaders ‘wherever they are’

But if you do warn the wicked man, and he does not turn back from his wickedness and his wicked course, he shall die for his iniquity, but you will have saved your own life.

Ezekiel

3:

19

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 26, 2023

< 1 minute

Israel’s Mossad national intelligence agency has orders to assassinate the top leadership of Hamas anywhere in the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Wednesday.

At a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with War Cabinet members Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, the premier said that he had instructed the Mossad to target the heads of Hamas “wherever they are.”

Gallant said that the terror organization’s leaders “are living on borrowed time. The struggle is worldwide: From gunmen in the field to those who are enjoying luxury jets while their emissaries are acting against women and children—they are destined to die.”

For his part, Gantz stated last week that Israel would kill Hamas leaders responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre “in Gaza and around the world.”

“There will be no sanctuary cities, no sanctuary houses. We will go wherever we need to in order to eradicate child murderers—above and below ground, in Gaza and around the world,” the former defense minister and IDF chief declared in a press statement delivered in Tel Aviv.

“We will reach the heads of [the Hamas] government just as we reached the centers of [that] government,” said Gantz.

The Hamas leaders on Israel’s radar include the terrorist organization’s politburo head, Ismail Haniyeh, chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, “military wing” commander Mohammed Deif, deputy commander Marwan Issa and Judea and Samaria commander Saleh al-Arouri, and former politburo chief Khaled Mashaal.

