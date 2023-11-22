God is Coming for You, Rashida

Every day, we are treated to sickening footage of yet another violent anti-Israel and antisemitic rally. Every day, we watch thousands of people shouting their support for the vicious terror group Hamas and screaming their hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. If given the opportunity, you can be sure that these lowlifes would murder Jews. I watch these so-called “mostly peaceful protests,” and my blood boils.

But there is one vile antisemite in particular who I hate – yes, hate – with a unique passion: Rashida Tlaib.

Rashida Tlaib uses her bully pulpit as a US Congresswoman to influence millions of people to hate Israel, the Jewish people and the biblical foundations of America. She is the leader of the pro-terror caucus in Congress, where she serves as spokeswoman for Hamas and other anti-Israel terror groups. Reports have proven that Tlaib has significant ties to Hamas, and is a longstanding supporter of the terror group.

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (right) consoles Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who tears up as she speaks on the House floor on Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: C-SPAN screen capture.

Her sickening cruelty is hard to fathom. Following the brutal rape, torture and slaughter of over 1,200 Jews on October 7th, a FoxNews reporter repeatedly asked Tlaib if she condemned the murder and beheading of 40 Jewish babies. She refused to comment.

For all of this, Rashida will have to pay.

“He struck down great nations and slew mighty kings.” (Psalm 135:10)

In his commentary to this verse, Rabbi Moshe Alshich (1508–1593) explains that God “strikes down great nations” in different ways. Nations that physically attack Israel in their land, like the Canaanites and Philistines of ancient times, are destined to be utterly wiped out. However, nations that do not physically attack Israel but merely support Israel’s enemies will be struck painfully, but not destroyed.

These nations, explains Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, are an “iron curtain” that prevent God’s light from penetrating the world. And so God will smite them and destroy their ability to gather together and harm His people, thereby enabling His holy light to once again illuminate the world.

An Israeli soldier surveys the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, on Oct. 30, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Though the masses will suffer but ultimately be spared, a different fate awaits Jew-hating leaders, the pillars of hate who whip up the masses and encourage them to do evil. These people, the “mighty kings” of hate, will be slain by God and their name and memory will be blotted out from the world (Olat Ra’aya 2:82).

Why does God promise to destroy the leaders of our enemies? Why doesn’t God show mercy to them?

The answer is simple. If God is merciful to the cruel, He will be cruel to the merciful. Evildoers like Rashida Tlaib, who encourage the murder of children, normalize evil and the hatred of Jews. The greatest kindness that God can do for His world is to slay them and thereby cut off the head of the snake.

God is coming for you, Rashida. I hope you’re ready.