Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Video captures off-duty soldier’s heroic final act on Oct. 7

JNS

JNS

November 22, 2023

< 1 minute

Staff Sgt. Aner Elyakim Shapiro tossed back seven grenades thrown into a packed bomb shelter by Hamas terrorists before the eighth fatally wounded him.

Newly published video from the Oct. 7 massacre shows the final heroic act of an off-duty soldier who protected a packed public bomb shelter by throwing back Hamas terrorists’ grenades.

The video, which was taken from the dashcam of a nearby car and posted to the South First Responders group on Telegram, shows how Staff Sgt. Aner Elyakim Shapiro managed to toss back seven grenades before the eighth grenade fatally wounded him.

The shelter was full of partygoers who were attending the Supernova music festival near Re’im and who entered for protection from the rocket barrage from Gaza on the morning of Oct. 7.

An Israeli civilian gunned down as he attempts to flee the shelter is also seen in the video.

At least seven of those who took refuge survived. At least 1,200 people were murdered, more than 5,000 wounded and as many as 240 taken hostage during the Oct. 7 assault on the northwestern Negev.

Share this article

Related articles

Personal belongings tell story of music festival massacre

JNS

JNS

Israel approves hostages-for-ceasefire deal with Hamas

JNS

JNS

‘No Hamas-linked prisoners to be part of hostage deal’

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .