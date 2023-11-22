Video captures off-duty soldier’s heroic final act on Oct. 7

Staff Sgt. Aner Elyakim Shapiro tossed back seven grenades thrown into a packed bomb shelter by Hamas terrorists before the eighth fatally wounded him.

Newly published video from the Oct. 7 massacre shows the final heroic act of an off-duty soldier who protected a packed public bomb shelter by throwing back Hamas terrorists’ grenades.

The video, which was taken from the dashcam of a nearby car and posted to the South First Responders group on Telegram, shows how Staff Sgt. Aner Elyakim Shapiro managed to toss back seven grenades before the eighth grenade fatally wounded him.

New footage from October 7 shows how Hamas terrorists attacked a packed public bomb shelter near the Nova festival near Re'im, hurling grenades at the partygoers who were sheltering from the rocket attacks. Inside, off duty soldier Staff Sgt. Aner Elyakim Shapiro managed to toss… pic.twitter.com/pmlcVQnvg8 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 14, 2023

The shelter was full of partygoers who were attending the Supernova music festival near Re’im and who entered for protection from the rocket barrage from Gaza on the morning of Oct. 7.

An Israeli civilian gunned down as he attempts to flee the shelter is also seen in the video.

At least seven of those who took refuge survived. At least 1,200 people were murdered, more than 5,000 wounded and as many as 240 taken hostage during the Oct. 7 assault on the northwestern Negev.