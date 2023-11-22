Israel approves hostages-for-ceasefire deal with Hamas

Agreement paves the way for the release of 50 hostages, mostly women and children • Israel will reportedly release 150 to 300 female and teenage Palestinians prisoners “with no blood on their hands.”

The Israeli Cabinet approved a deal in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday, according to reports in multiple media outlets. The deal reportedly calls for Hamas terrorists to release 50 of the estimated 240 hostages it holds in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a multi-day ceasefire.

The first batch of hostages is expected to be released as early as Thursday, with Hamas reportedly having agreed to release 12 to 13 hostages each day of the four-day truce.

“The government of Israel is obligated to return home all of the hostages. Tonight, the government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages—women and children—will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held,” the Israeli government said, in an English statement that JNS received a little before 4 a.m. on Wednesday Israeli time.

Family members of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip begin a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Nov. 14, 2023. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS.

“The release of every additional 10 hostages will result in one additional day in the pause,” the government added.

“The government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza,” the Israeli government added.

“After the hostage deal is implemented, we will continue dismantling Hamas while respecting humanitarian law on the ground,” wrote Jonathan Conricus, Israel Defense Forces spokesman, a little after 3 a.m. in Israel. “We will remain vigilant during the pause and use the time to prepare for future operations.”

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that the deal will see the release of 30 children, eight mothers and 12 women held by Hamas. The terror group claimed that it could not immediately locate 10 additional children taken from southern Israel on Oct. 7.

As part of the agreement, Hamas will allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the remaining hostages in Gaza and provide medical assistance to those who need it, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In return, Israel will release 150 to 300 female and teenage Palestinian prisoners “with no blood on their hands.” They will reportedly be allowed to return to their homes in eastern Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria.

Natalie Madmon, whose mother is a captive in Gaza, is hugged at Kibbutz Nir Oz by Amit Simantov, whose parents were killed by Hamas, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo. (source: JNS)

CNN said earlier on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to refrain from using surveillance drones in Gaza for six hours a day during the ceasefire. Jerusalem will also reportedly allow fuel to enter Gaza during that time and dramatically increase the amount of goods permitted into the Strip.

‘No factors left that threaten Israel’

The official announcement followed consecutive meetings on Tuesday evening of the War Cabinet, the broader Political-Security Cabinet and the entire Cabinet.

In remarks ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu made it clear that the Jewish state “is at war and will continue to be at war until we achieve all of our goals.”

He vowed “to eliminate Hamas, to return all of our hostages and to ensure that there will be no factors left in Gaza that threaten Israel.”

Some 240 hostages captured during Hamas’s Oct. 7 cross-border massacre of 1,200 Israelis are currently being held in Gaza.

The captives include 25 Thai nationals, 21 Argentinians, 18 Germans, 10 Americans, seven French, seven Russians, four Hungarians, three Poles, three Portuguese, two Brits, two Filipinos and two Romanians.

The terror group is also holding hostage nationals of Austria, Brazil, China, South Africa, Denmark, Ireland, Lithuania, Mexico, Nepal, the Netherlands, Serbia, Tanzania, Ukraine and Uruguay.

Hamas previously released four hostages for what it said were “humanitarian reasons.” Judith Raanan, 59, and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, were freed on Oct. 20. Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, were let go three days later.

Moreover, IDF special forces late last month rescued Pvt. Ori Megidish from Gaza.

Ori Megidish, an IDF soldier who was held hostage in Gaza but rescued by the IDF

Last week, Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating in the vicinity of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City recovered the bodies of Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, and Yehudit Weiss, 65. Both women were murdered during their captivity, according to the military.

Two more hostages from Nepal and Thailand were hidden at Shifa Hospital in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 massacre, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed on Sunday, presenting video footage of the captives.

“We have not yet located these hostages and have not rescued them,” Hagari noted, adding: “The world must remember: Hamas is holding hostage the elderly, men, women, children and babies.”

As the Cabinet convened in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced that one of the Israeli hostages had died in captivity. Hannah Katzir, 77, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, previously appeared in a hostage video released by the Iranian-backed terror group.