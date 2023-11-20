Gantz posts pics of the 40 Israeli kids held by Hamas

Israel’s education system is also raising awareness of their plight for World Children’s Day.

Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz on Monday, World Children’s Day, tweeted a picture collage of the 40 Israelis under the age of 18 being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

The day commemorates the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 20, 1959.

יום הילד הבינלאומי.

.World Children’s Day pic.twitter.com/BEqhVSi7jK — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 20, 2023

On Oct. 7, thousands of Hamas terrorists penetrated the Gaza border and invaded the northwestern Negev, murdering 1,200 Israelis, wounding over 5,000 and taking some 240 people back to Gaza as hostages.

Israel’s education system is holding a series of events coinciding with World Children’s Day to bring attention to the captured children. These include replacing school bells in high schools and middle schools with the song “Coming Home” performed by Shir Ya’akov and singer Keren Peles.

Shir Yaakov’s father, Yair Yaakov, his partner, Merav Tal and Shir’s two young brothers, Yagil and Or, were kidnapped on Oct. 7.

A crib representing the youngest hostage held in Gaza is among more than 200 empty beds on display in Tel Aviv’s Habimah Square, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.

Educational institutions will facilitate discussions with students on Monday along with preparing outreach activities to promote awareness of the plight of the abducted children among the international community.

“These moves are intended to instill a spirit of hope in the students, and to give them the opportunity to be actively involved in a meaningful way in the national efforts to return the kidnapped students to their homes and to their families,” the Education Ministry said in a statement.