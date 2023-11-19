Binyamin Airley: A Deeply Painful Loss

The heroic and tragic death of Binyamin Airley HY”D in Gaza over Shabbat has deeply affected the Israel365 community.

Born to Jen and Rob Airley of Ramat Shilo, Binyamin was part of a family renowned for their commitment to kindness and community service. His parents have been pivotal in organizing extensive charitable activities, notably the massive Mishloach Manot campaign, supported by Israel365 for many years. This campaign involved sending thousands of Purim gift packages to orphanages, hospitals, and army bases.

Further extending the family’s involvement in Israel365, Binyamin’s sister Sarah worked with our social media team in 2021, playing a crucial role in promoting positive narratives about Israel. Binyamin’s grandmother, Julie Averbuch Wolk, is a volunteer for Israel365 Dallas.

Already at the young age of 21, Binyamin fought valiantly in Gaza before sacrificing his life in defense of Israel. His funeral is scheduled for 4 PM today at Mt, Herzl, Israel’s military cemetery in Jerusalem.

To watch the livestream, click here

It’s hard to imagine that the sweet, smiling Binyamin has been cruelly and violently taken from us. It’s too soon to begin finding the right words to describe this precious soul. My wife and I had the joy of watching him grow up into an extraordinary young man. Now we share in his family’s indescribable pain.

Binyamin’s untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many who knew him. Binyamin would have surely grown up to follow in the footsteps of his amazing family, whose suffering today is unfathomable. As we mourn this profound loss, our thoughts and prayers are with the Airley family during this incredibly challenging time. May they find comfort and strength, and may the bravery of Binyamin and his fellow soldiers continue to be a source of inspiration and protection for all of us.

He will destroy death forever. My Hashem will wipe the tears away From all faces (Isaiah, 25:8)