Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Oct. 7 music festival massacre death toll rises to 350

Hashem seeks out the righteous man, but loathes the wicked one who loves injustice.

Psalms

11:

5

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 19, 2023

< 1 minute

Israeli officials stress that the number may rise as new information is uncovered.

The death toll from Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im has been raised from 260 to 350, with officials stressing the number could rise as new information surfaces.

The increase was based on data from Israel’s National Insurance Institute, which found that the number of victims who were shot and then burned in their cars while attempting to flee was higher than previously thought.

Drone footage of the aftermath of the massacar at the Supernova music Festival in Re'im, Israel
Drone footage of the aftermath of the massacar at the Supernova music Festival in Re’im, Israel

Another 40 attendees of the all-night rave were taken to Gaza as hostages.

Some 1,200 people were killed during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Jewish communities near the Gaza Strip and thousands more were wounded. Some 240 people were taken captive and are being held hostage in Gaza.

Authorities have identified 870 of the victims, while others still remain unaccounted for.

Archaeologists have been enlisted to help find the remains of massacred Israelis while search teams continue looking for bodies in open areas.

Share this article

Related articles

Binyamin Airley: A Deeply Painful Loss

Tuly Weisz

Tuly Weisz

Beef Jerky for the IDF

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Report: Israel-Hamas hostage deal close

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .