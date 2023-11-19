Oct. 7 music festival massacre death toll rises to 350

Israeli officials stress that the number may rise as new information is uncovered.

The death toll from Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im has been raised from 260 to 350, with officials stressing the number could rise as new information surfaces.

The increase was based on data from Israel’s National Insurance Institute, which found that the number of victims who were shot and then burned in their cars while attempting to flee was higher than previously thought.

Drone footage of the aftermath of the massacar at the Supernova music Festival in Re’im, Israel

Another 40 attendees of the all-night rave were taken to Gaza as hostages.

Some 1,200 people were killed during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Jewish communities near the Gaza Strip and thousands more were wounded. Some 240 people were taken captive and are being held hostage in Gaza.

Authorities have identified 870 of the victims, while others still remain unaccounted for.

Archaeologists have been enlisted to help find the remains of massacred Israelis while search teams continue looking for bodies in open areas.