Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF ‘deepens gains’ in northern Gaza

Rise, Hashem! Go forth to meet him. Bring him down; rescue me from the wicked with Your sword

Psalms

17:

11

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 19, 2023

3 min read

Ten mortar shells fired from Lebanon at the Shlomi area in northern Israel • IDF releases the names of five more casualties.

Israeli forces continue to fight and deepen their gains in the northern Gaza Strip, with the military reporting Sunday morning that over the past 24 hours, the 933rd Nahal Infantry Brigade engaged Hamas terrorists on the outskirts of Jabalya.

A terror cell preparing to fire on troops from the roof of a residential building was eliminated in an air strike, according to the IDF. Weapons and military equipment were also found in residential buildings in the neighborhood.

Israeli Navy commandos assisted ground forces from their position off the Gaza coast, attacking Hamas targets “using thousands of munitions from the sea” and assisting ground forces “with fire and observation by opening axes, escorting with fire, thwarting land threats against our forces and providing cover for land missions from the sea,” the IDF said.

Also on Sunday, Israeli soldiers discovered 35 tunnel shafts and seized weapons in Gaza City. The shafts and tunnels were discovered during raids on the homes of Hamas officials in the upscale Rimal and Sheikh Ijlin neighborhoods. A number of Hamas terrorists were killed in the fighting.

Israeli forces simultaneously raided a Hamas “military” camp where ammunition depots and seven rocket launchers were uncovered.

Israel began “Operation Swords of Iron” on Oct. 7, when thousands of Hamas terrorists penetrated the Gaza border, rampaging across the northwestern Negev—murdering 1,200, wounding over 5,000 others and taking more than 240 hostages back to the Strip.

Lebanon

Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Sunday morning as the IDF reported that 10 mortar shells were fired from Lebanon at the area of Shlomi, hitting in open areas.

The IDF struck the source of fire in response.

IAF fighter jets on Sunday morning attacked Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanese territory.

Israeli casualties mount

The names of two more slain soldiers were released for publication by the IDF on Sunday morning, followed by the announcement in the afternoon of three additional troops killed in action in Gaza.

Capt. (res.) Roy Bieber, 28, from Tzur Moshe, of the Special Operations Engineering Unit (Yahalom) fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Capt. (res.) Roy Bieber, 28, from Tzur Moshe. Credit: IDF.

Sgt. Binyamin Meir Arli, 21, from Beit Shemesh, of the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, was killed in action in northern Gaza on Saturday.

Sgt. Binyamin Meir Arli, 21, from Beit Shemesh. Credit: IDF.

Maj. (res.) Yakir Biton, 34, from Jerusalem, a fighter in Battalion 8717 of the 261st Brigade, was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Maj. (res.) Yakir Biton, 34, from Jerusalem. Credit: IDF.

Sgt. Maj. Rani Tahan, 40, from Sde Nehemia, an operations sergeant in the 261st Reserve Infantry Brigade’s 8717th Battalion, was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Sgt. Maj. Rani Tahan, 40, from Sde Nehemia,. Credit: IDF

Maj. (res.) Chen Yahalom, 35, from Kfar Azar in Ramat Gan, an officer in the 8159th Battalion of the Artillery Corps, was killed on Saturday. The circumstances of his death were not disclosed by the military.

Maj. (res.) Chen Yahalom, 35, from Kfar Azar. Credit: IDF.

At least 67 soldiers have been killed in action in Gaza, at the Lebanon border and in Judea and Samaria since the start of the Gaza ground operation on Oct. 27; 383 Israeli soldiers have died since the war started on Oct. 7.

Share this article

Related articles

Binyamin Airley: A Deeply Painful Loss

Tuly Weisz

Tuly Weisz

Oct. 7 music festival massacre death toll rises to 350

JNS

JNS

Beef Jerky for the IDF

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .