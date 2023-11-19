A friend of Israel at all times

Believers in Bible prophecy know that this present battle is vitally important. Proverbs 17: 17 declares that a friend loves at all times and is born for adversity.

While there is not a single Israeli family unaffected in some way, Bible-believing intercessors around the world are also feeling the anguish. There are even some Gazan Christians who have been oppressed by the billionaire Hamas overlords.

James 5: 1-3, portends the fate of the terrorist billionaires!

“Come now, you who are rich, weep and wail over the misery to come upon you. Your riches have rotted and moths have eaten your clothes. Your gold and silver are corroded. Their corrosion will testify against you and consume your flesh like fire. You have hoarded treasure in the last days.”

These are indeed the days of Elijah. A friend commented, “Despite these most painful days … we see Israel producing increasing unity, brotherly love, care for the neighbor across the recent divides and renewed seeking of the Lord’s face, even the seculars are praying.”

As an intercessor, mother, and grandmother, the burden of the Lord is heavy. I could sense my blood pressure rising as every day I and 1,400 other intercessors have been praying via Zoom with the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s Global Prayer Gathering. We believe it is no coincidence that the number of intercessors has steadily been the same as the number of the 1,400 innocent lives who were murdered. We have been praying relentlessly for God in his mercy to guard over the hostages and set them free (Psa. 79:11; 102:20; Isa. 49:24-26). We have been praying continually for the Lord to send angels to pull the hostages out as happened with the rescue of Abraham’s nephew Lot in Sodom in Genesis 19: 16 and with the miraculous angelic rescue of the apostle Peter in Acts 12: 5-11.

I’m reminded that the great Welsh intercessor Rees Howells (whose prayers kept Hitler out of Britain) died in his early 70s due to the prolonged stress of great prayer battles. It’s time to meditate on divine healing, appropriating the promises of God, like Abraham, who did not consider the mortality of his own body but made God’s promises his priority and reality. Therefore we have been praying for supernatural health and stamina for the captives, the families, the bereaved, and the soldiers.

The following is a portion of an important prophetic word given by Jerusalem orator Lance Lambert, of blessed memory, at a Bible conference on Mt. Carmel in 1986. I believe this word perfectly describes events that are unfolding and for that reason, it has been shared frequently in recent days on social media:

“. . . Do not fear the power of the Kremlin, nor the power of the Islamic Revolution, for I [Adonai] plan to break both of them through Israel. I will bring down their pride and their arrogance, and shatter them because they have blasphemed My Name. In that day I will avenge the blood of all the martyrs and of the innocent ones whom they have slaughtered. I will surely do this thing for they have thought that there was no one to judge them. But I have seen their ways and I have heard the cries of the oppressed and of the persecuted and I will break their power and make an end of them. . . . “

Christine Darg can be contacted at her website JerusalemChannel.tv