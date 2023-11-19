Congressional Israel Allies Caucus Calls for Weekend of Prayer for Israel

The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus (CIAC) introduced a bipartisan House Resolution today, calling on Congress to proclaim November 17, 2023 through November 19, 2023 a weekend of prayer and reflection for the People of Israel.

The resolution, led by Reps. Doug Lamborn (CO-05), Brad Schneider (IL-10), and Chris Smith (NJ-10), details the “unprovoked, premeditated, and barbaric attack by the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas” in which 1,400 Israelis were brutally slaughtered and over 240 Israelis and foreign nationals were taken hostage by Hamas into Gaza.

“As co-chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, I and other Members from both sides of the aisle, are united in our call for Americans to pray for the people of Israel and the safe return of all the hostages,” emphasized Rep. Doug Lamborn, the lead sponsor on the resolution. “I want to thank every American this weekend that will be standing in prayer for Israel in synagogues, churches, and places of worship across the country.”

Noting that at least 33 American citizens are among those murdered by Hamas since October 7th 2023, and that at least 10 of the hostages in Gaza are U.S. citizens, the resolution also stresses how Hamas’s use of civilians as human shields has led to a tragic loss of life among Palestinians.

Emphasizing that the United States and the Jewish State of Israel are inextricably tied together by their shared Abrahamic faiths, CIAC Co-Chairs urge the government to “call the people of the United States to a weekend of prayer and reflection for the people of Israel, for all civilians caught in the crossfires of the war, and the safe return of the hostages.”

“I believe this is a critical time for people of faith to come together and pray for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. From November 17-19, tens of thousands of Americans will be praying for Israel and I am proud to co-sponsor this bipartisan resolution encouraging a weekend of prayer and reflection for our strongest ally,” said Rep. Brad Schneider, lead co-sponsor. “As we call for prayer, we are committed in Congress to act on Israel’s behalf as well, providing her with the aid and diplomatic support she needs to win this war against the terrorist group Hamas so that Israelis and Palestinians have the chance to live together in peace, security, and prosperity.”

“This resolution is a reflection of the meaningful and critical work of the CIAC, the first bipartisan, pro-Israel caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said IAF US Director Jordanna McMillan. “The United States has a history of calling for prayer in critical times, and the Caucus continues in that faith-based tradition. We want to let the Jewish community know that as they pray for Israel on Saturday (Shabbat), Christians will be joining with them on Sunday. The prophet Isaiah says “for Zion’s sake I will not be silent” and this weekend, we will lift our voices together.”

The Israel Allies Foundation is working with the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem as well as other Christian and Jewish organizations to encourage as many communities as possible to join the weekend of prayer.

“The ICEJ is mobilizing the American Christian Leaders for Israel network of some 3,000 leaders to promote the weekend of prayer for Israel to their churches and networks,” said ICEJ USA Director Dr. Susan Michael. “In addition, the ICEJ global headquarters is mobilizing its network of representatives and branch offices in over 90 countries to do the same. “

About the Israel Allies Foundation

Founded in 2007, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) works to educate and empower pro-Israel, faith-based legislators worldwide who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders. Today the IAF coordinates the work of 53 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world. This network includes the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, and the European Union Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus.