Volcanoes erupting around the world 

The Smithsonian Institute’s Global Volcanism Program reported this week that at least 19 volcanoes are currently erupting around the world. The organization was unconcerned about the wave of eruptions.

There are about 46 ongoing volcanic eruptions on Earth (on land) right now. We live on an amazing planet.

(This is totally normal)

More info: https://t.co/NFwjHI2Azj pic.twitter.com/WqZ887fu4R — Dr Janine Krippner (@janinekrippner) November 7, 2023

“The number of volcanoes erupting right now is normal,” Global Volcanism Program Director Ben Andrews told Newsweek. “There are currently 46 ongoing eruptions, and over the past 30 years there have generally been about 40-50 eruptions happening at any given time. Since 1991, there have been between 56 and 88 eruptions each year; 67 eruptions have happened thus far this year, and there were 85 in 2022.”

The eruptions are on several disperse continents and countries but particular focus is being directed towards Iceland where scientists warn that a recent week-long wave of over 1,200 earthquakes presages a period of prolonged and intense seismic unrest. The strongest quake measured 3.8 but the micro-quakes signalled activity below the surface. Scientists estimate that a layer of magma is about 500 meters below the surface and is working its way to the surface.

New aerial footage from Grindavik, Iceland, shows a large crack in the center of the town with apparent steam emanating from it. pic.twitter.com/Mjlxafr8ot — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) November 13, 2023

Last weekend, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) announced that after a sharp rise in seismic activity, a volcanic eruption was likely in the Reykjanes Peninsula. As of Thursday, the possibility of an eruption remains significantly high.

Evacuations began and authorities began building protective walls around exposed infrastructure like power plants.

But the real fear is that an eruption is part of a 1,000-year cycle of volcanic activity that will likely cause eruptions for centuries.-

“Time’s finally up,” Edward W. Marshall, a researcher at the University of Iceland’s Nordic Volcanological Center, told Live Science in an email. “We can get ready for another few hundred years of eruptions on the Reykjanes.”

The last volcano in Iceland to cause international mayhem was Eyjafjallajökull, which erupted in 2010. A huge ash cloud that rose five miles into the sky and grounded flights across Europe, forcing its airspace to shut down.

The topic of “volcanoes” became relevant to the conflict in Israel. On Saturday, Hezbollah claimed to have fired a Burkan 2-H missile at Israel bearing a 100 kilogram warhead. Burkan means ‘volcano’ in Arabic.

This type of cataclysmic seismic activity is mentioned specifically by the prophets as an aspect of the End-of-Days process.

But Hashem God is the true God, He is the living God, and the everlasting King; at His wrath the earth trembleth, and the nations are not able to abide His indignation. Jeremiah 10:10

The prophet describes this catastrophic period as a process to purify the inhabitants of the earth for the Messianic period to follow.

“And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried; they shall call on My name and I will answer them; I will say: ‘It is My people’ and they shall say: ‘Hashem is my God.’” Zechariah 13:9

The Prophet Ezekiel specifically described earthquakes as preceding the War of Gog and Magog.

Mountains shall be overthrown, cliffs shall topple, and every wall shall crumble to the ground. Ezekiel 38:20

The term is used by rabbis and Jewish theologians to describe the tension between God’s greater plan in light of Man’s will and actions. This is especially relevant in reference to the Messiah and Man’s actions affecting when the Messiah will arrive. Some rabbis have attributed this pre-Magog shake-up as God entering into the fray, using the forces of nature as his weapons of choice.