ISRAEL IS AT WAR

New report identifies $260 million in ‘Hamas-aligned’ charity network

Such are the wicked; ever tranquil, they amass wealth.

Psalms

73:

12

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 17, 2023

< 1 minute

An analysis published at Focus on Western Islamism explored numerous 501(c)3 organizations the publication describes as “Hamas-aligned” and that it identifies as receiving some $260 million in donations.

The report’s author, Sam Westrop, wrote: “Radical movements have long used charitable programs and promises of social welfare to build a base of support and help with recruitment. Crucially, as the U.S. government realizes, charities do not have to fund Hamas’s terrorist operations directly to benefit the terrorist organization financially or ideologically.”

Charities named in the article include Islamic Relief, Helping Hand for Relief and Development, Muslim Aid, Mercy-USA, Mercy Without Limits and Palestinian American Medical Association. Donors to groups in the network include PayPal Charitable Giving Fund, AmazonSmile Foundation and Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund.

“The federal government has once again failed to stop hostile foreign entities misusing the 501(c) nonprofit system,” Westrop wrote. “Major ‘charities’ have grown and operated with impunity. It is a disgrace that the federal government and charitable foundations finance these radical groups’ activities.”

