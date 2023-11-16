Hamas (Amalek) vs. Israel

“For Moses said, ‘Because the Lord has sworn that the Lord will have war with Amalek from generation to generation.’” Exodus 17:16:

Israel is well underway in executing its ground invasion of Gaza to face its ancient nemesis, Amalek, for the evil perpetrated upon our Jewish brethren and all Israel in this, our generation.

In response, the Islamic terrorists are repeatedly calling for a “day of rage” against Israel and her Zionist collaborators.

Just as Amalek blind-sided Israel when she was traveling through the wilderness on her way to the promised land from Egypt, Hamas, the descendants of Amalek and Ishmael, attacked Israel’s most vulnerable as well.

It was estimated that over a million Israelites were traveling through the dessert when Amalek waged that first, unprovoked surprise attack. The people at the rear of the nation that were journeying through the desert consisted of the most vulnerable; the elderly, women and children. In response, Israel launched an all-out assault against Amalek with Joshua leading the men of war into battle.

An Israeli soldier surveys the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, on Oct. 30, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Moses told Joshua to mobilize men to fight with Amalek. As Joshua waged war, Moses stood on a mountain overlooking the battlefield. He was instructed by G-d to lift up the “rod of G-d” to give victory to the Israelites. Over the course of the long battle, Moses’ arms grew heavy and could no longer lift up the rod. When Moses’ arms lowered, Amalek prevailed, but when the rod was lifted up, Israel had victory. It was at that moment that Aaron and Hur positioned themselves at Moses’ side to enable him to keep the rod raised up so that Israel would have victory over Amalek.

The Lord charged Moses in Exodus 17: 14 to “write this for a memorial in a book, and recite it in the ears of Joshua; for I will completely wipe out the remembrance of Amalek from under heaven.”

Additionally, in the Book of Deuteronomy 25:17-19, Moses reminded the Israelites that they were to remember what Amalek did to them when they came out of Egypt; how Amalek struck the rear at “all the feeble when they were faint and weary; and did not fear G-d”. They were warned that when they entered the promised land as an inheritance to possess, that they shall “blot out the remembrance of Amalek from under heaven; they were never to forget it.”

And finally, in 1 Samuel 15:3, after the Prophet Samuel anointed Saul as king, he reminded Saul to obey the word of the Lord, to remember what Amalek did to Israel in the desert, and to go and strike Amalek completely and destroy all they had; nothing was to be spared. He was commanded to “slay men, women, and suckling ox and sheep, camel and ass.”

However, Saul told the Kenites to depart from the Amalekites so that they wouldn’t be destroyed because they showed kindness to Israel when they came out of Egypt.

Israeli soldiers bring fuel to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

Similarly, Israel is once again warning the civilians in Gaza to flee so that they will not be destroyed when the IDF take out Hamas.

Who is Amalek?

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, a prominent Israeli religious leader, referred to Hamas as “the seed of Amalek.”

Like Amalek, Hamas caught Israel by surprise in a vicious attack against our Jewish brethren in Israel on Shabbat, but it did not catch The Almighty unaware. G-d Himself has been waging war against Amalek from generation to generation. This is nothing new.

For almost 2,000 years, G-d has whistled- and is still whistling- for His beloved Israel to return to the land of her eternal inheritance. Just as Joshua was charged with wiping out the descendants of Amalek, the nation of Israel must fulfill her duty and destiny in this generation.

Today, who will stand as Aaron and Hur did?

As Christians, we are required by The Almighty to uphold His everlasting Covenant to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and their descendants, forever.

Palestinian supporters rallied in New York on October 9, 2023, with a sign implying there is no violent action they wouldn’t take against Israel (Source: Shutterstock)

We are reminded in the Book of Obadiah that G-d would wipe out the descendants of Edom in the last days, because they stood by while their brother Jacob was held in captivity by Amalek, and did nothing. How will G-d judge Christians at this time, at the hour of Jacob’s trouble?

Will we stand by and allow innocent men, women and children in Israel to be butchered, burned, raped and murdered as we did during the Holocaust. We stood by during the Inquisition. We stood by during the pogroms. Will we stand by again? Or will this be the final unification of Judah and Ephraim to wage war together against Amalek. Will we fulfill the prophecy of Isaiah 11:11-14?

We must pray for our brethren. We must ask The Almighty to comfort His people. And finally, just as Moses told Joshua, we must be strong and of good courage. We too, must stand as Aaron and Hur did with Moses so that G-d will wipe out the remembrance of Amalek forever.

And on behalf of the true Believers of G-d, Israel, we are with you to the end! We will not forsake you this time.

We love you Israel! We are lifting up your arms. Can you feel it?

Chazak! Chazak! v’Ametz! Be strong! Be strong! And courageous!