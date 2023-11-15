Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF destroys monument to Yasser Arafat in Tulkarem [WATCH]

For the tyrant shall be no more, The scoffer shall cease to be; And those diligent for evil shall be wiped out,

Isaiah

29:

20

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

November 15, 2023

< 1 minute

An IDF D9 tractor demolished a monument to the terrorist first president of the Palestinian Authority, Yasser Arafat.

The destruction of the monument came as part of a 15-hour IDF anti-terrorism operation that eliminated seven terrorists.

No reason was given for the razing.

Arafat was born and raised in Egypt where he was active in Islamist movements. He was one of the founders of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO/Fatah) in 1964. It was given UN Observer Status in 1974. The PLO  openly engaged in acts of violence against Israeli civilians and Jews, both within Israel and outside of Israel, and was designated as a terrorist organization by, among others, the US. Arafat signed the Oslo Accords in 1993. Arafay died on 11 November 2004 at the age of 75.

Share this article

Related articles

Hassan Eslaiah, freelancer for CNN, AP, referred to ‘beautiful thing about storming the settlements’

JNS

JNS

Canary Mission links Tlaib to three more fundraisers with ties to Hamas

JNS

JNS

IDF shows Hamas rockets next to children’s pool, playground

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .