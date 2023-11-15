IDF destroys monument to Yasser Arafat in Tulkarem [WATCH]

An IDF D9 tractor demolished a monument to the terrorist first president of the Palestinian Authority, Yasser Arafat.

Israeli forces demolish Yasser Arafat monument in Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/xNEhMi7NT6 — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) November 14, 2023

צה״ל הרס הבוקר שער ואנדרטה לזכר ערפאת בכניסה למחנה פליטים בטולכרם pic.twitter.com/oTodqi8F99 — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) November 14, 2023

The destruction of the monument came as part of a 15-hour IDF anti-terrorism operation that eliminated seven terrorists.

No reason was given for the razing.

Arafat was born and raised in Egypt where he was active in Islamist movements. He was one of the founders of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO/Fatah) in 1964. It was given UN Observer Status in 1974. The PLO openly engaged in acts of violence against Israeli civilians and Jews, both within Israel and outside of Israel, and was designated as a terrorist organization by, among others, the US. Arafat signed the Oslo Accords in 1993. Arafay died on 11 November 2004 at the age of 75.