IDF reveals Hamas tunnels leading into Gaza hospital

Signs showed that the terror group had kept hostages in the basement alongside a variety of explosives.
The Israel Defense Forces has released a six-minute video exposing the tactics of Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, of using hospitals to shield terrorist operations.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari walks through a covert underground tunnel, with blast-free doors, connected to Rantisi Hospital. It is one of many spider-web-like tunnels used by Hamas operatives to hide, prepare for attacks, and, in this case, imprison Israeli hostages it took captive on Oct. 7 in its murder spree across the southern border with Israel.
Evidence from the basement floor includes signs of life, including women’s clothing and rope tied to a chair, and a baby bottle (above a World Health Organization sign) and diapers.
Other terrorist activity shows a cache of weapons in the same basement, including explosive belts, grenades and missiles. Soldiers also found a motorcycle with bullet holes, identified as one used on Oct. 7.
The basement tunnel leads to the home of a senior naval commander, according to the IDF.
The footage came from missions conducted by the Flotilla 13 special forces group and the 401st Brigade Combat Team.