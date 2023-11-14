British Jewish security group: Antisemitic incidents up 512%

Subscribe
hey encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 14, 2023

< 1 minute

New figures show that the rise in bigoted attacks against Jews in the United Kingdom continues to grow.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish organization, said that antisemitic incidents in the month after Oct. 7 increased 512%, going from 183 during the same time last year to 1,124 now. This includes 55 assaults and 112 threats, in addition to verbal abuse, graffiti, vandalism, property desecration and hatred said through mail or online.

Last month, CST reported an increase of 581% from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16, documenting 320 incidents, compared with 47 during the same period in 2022.

The group noted that the last spike in hate acts tied to Israel-Palestinian fighting, starting on May 8, 2021 and lasting through the 11-day conflict and beyond, increased to 691 from the standard 100 per month before eventually subsiding.

London’s police have also seen a huge spike in the nation’s capital, reporting 1,353 incidents in the city from Oct. 1 to Oct. 18, compared to 218 at the same time last year.

“There is no sign that the volume of anti-Jewish hatred is subsiding,” the charity warned.

