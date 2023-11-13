God’s Promises to Israel in Battle

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are some of the best trained and motivated soldiers in the world, but they still need our prayers and support while engaged in this war.

I can remember as a young man going through basic training to become a U.S. Marine.

Training to be a marine is some of the hardest training in the U.S. military branches. I learned the basics such as using a rifle, learning to march with others and to work in unison. We learned battle preparation, so crucial to prevailing over an enemy, such as following orders and moving together with a mission in view. While serving on deployment aboard a ship in a foreign land, I learned the value of knowing I was supported by the home front.

“Remember when in battle looking to Hashem – Who you are fighting for.

and Who has your back.”

One of the greatest things we learned in our training is that we had support. As soldiers, we were backed up by Naval forces, Air forces, and other ground units. We learned we could count on our nation to back us up wherever we were sent to fight for freedom.

Our God (Hashem) has given special promises to defend His soldiers in Battle in the Bible. As people of faith, it is important that we look to our God (Hashem) in this hour and stand with Israel through prayer. It is by His Word that we take heart in the face of war knowing that our God will respond to the cry of prayer on behalf of His people.

Please join me in praying for Israel as Israel is fighting a ground war in Gaza. This next phase of the war is more dangerous as it involves urban warfare, fighting from street to street, building to building and even in tunnels. In addition, Israel is defending itself on three fronts. The nations and territories officially declaring war on Israel now include Gaza (Hamas), Lebanon (Hezballah) and Yemen (Houthis). Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are joining in the attacks. Terrorist camps in the so-called “West Bank” which is Judea-Samaria are attacking Israeli soldiers.

Hashem’s (God’s) Promises to His Soldiers.

In Psalms 18 Hashem (God) promises to protect His soldiers in battle. I am sure many are praying for the Israeli soldiers who are fighting day and night to protect and preserve their nation against evil plots to destroy it. One official speech on behalf of Hamas and the nations supporting the terrorists said that their goal is to keep fighting Israel continuously until Israel is no more. Here is what those making such plots do not understand. The Scriptures tells us that God Himself is entering the battle with His army.

How Hashem protects and empowers His soldiers Based on Psalms 18

Hashem keeps their lamps burning and He turns darkness into light which exposes their enemies who are in hiding. (Ps. 18:29).

God’s soldiers can advance against many enemy armies and scale or climb over every obstacle. In this advancement, Hashem is a shield to those soldiers who take refuge in Him. (v 30-32).

Hashem arms His soldiers with strength and keeps their way secure even against their enemy’s traps. (v 33).

Hashem takes responsibility to equip His soldiers for the battle and sustains them. (v 35,36).

Hashem promises His army that they will overtake the enemy until they are destroyed. His army will crush their enemies until they cannot rise (v 38-39). Hashem declares He will cause your enemies to turn their backs in flight as you advance against them (v 41).

His army will defeat enemy soldiers in the streets (and below them). God will cause His army to walk over them as dust. (v 43).

Hashem promises to cause Israel to be saved from the attacks of peoples who hate or oppose them making Israel the head of nations. Even foreigners will humble themselves to help serve Israel. (v 44-45)

The End of the War is in sight (Psalm 18)

From God’s perspective, the end of the war is already seen as a great victory assured by His right arm. Here is what God says about the coming victory.

Soon the enemy will lose heart and come trembling from out of their hiding places. (v 46).

Hashem will avenge the October 7th massacre. He will subdue those who war against Israel and put them under their feet. (v 48).

Hashem will save Israel from their enemies and exalt them over violent (Hamas) men. (v 49).

Hashem gives His rulers in Israel great victories as He did King David and shows His great love to all of David’s descendants (v 51).

A Call to the Watchmen of All nations.

It is time for watchmen all over the world to lift their prayers for a speedy end to the war, and for security to be established in Israel. In this regard, we must keep praying for the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers. When possible, let them know that we are standing with them and praying for them. One of the outcomes of this war is that we are seeing who the friends of Israel are, and who are their enemies who oppose them. He who watches over Israel has said of Abraham’s descendants:

“Those who bless you will be blessed and those who curse you will be cursed. And in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” (Genesis 12:1-3).

God is watching who stands with Israel and supports Israel in this time of war, and He is watching those who oppose her. I also see that God is bringing into focus Israel’s covenant biblical claims to the land of Israel, and her right to this land. May it ever be that we do not forget the promises of God made to Israel through Abraham.

On that day, the Lord made a covenant with Abram, saying, “To your offspring I give this land, from the great river of Egypt, and to the river Euphrates (Genesis 15:18).

PSALM 18 PRAYER FOR THE SOLDIERS IN BATTLE FOR GAZA

Application of the Scriptures

“Lord God (Hashem) in heaven, we lift our eyes unto the mountains from where our help comes from. Our help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth. Behold, He who keeps Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep” (Ps. 121:1-6).

Lord God, (Hashem) we declare with King David that you are the creator of heaven and earth and that you rule over the whole earth. We remember who we are fighting for in Gaza and who has our backs.

According to Your Word, we pray for the soldiers and those standing with Israel, who are at war on multiple fronts in Israel and on her borders. Your promises we present before the throne of grace this day, to ask for your supernatural intervention in this war.

Keep our lamps burning. Turn darkness into light as you expose the enemies who are hiding in dark places (v 29). Cause the Israeli soldiers to overcome and climb over every obstacle the enemy places before them (v 30-31). Keep their way secure even against enemy traps that have been set for them. (v 33). According to Your word, Hashem, cause Israel’s army to crush their foes so they cannot rise. (v 38-39). Cause the enemies of Israel in this war to turn their backs in flight as they flee before you. (v 41). We declare by the Word of Hashem that Israeli soldiers shall walk in victory over their enemy on the streets, and below the streets, as dust on the ground. (v 43).

Save your heritage, Israel, from the attacks of the people who hate and oppose Israel. Make them the head of the nations. Send forth foreigners who will humble themselves to help serve Israel in this hour (v 45). We agree with the Word of Hashem, “Soon the enemy will lose heart and come trembling from out of their hiding places” (v 45).

Hasham will avenge the October 7th massacre. He will subdue those who war against Israel and put them under Israel’s feet (v 48). Hashem will save Israel from her enemies and exalt her over violent (Hamas) men (v 49). We affirm that Hashem will give His rulers in Israel great victories, as He did King David, and show forth His great love to all of David’s descendants (v 51).

We remember “who we are fighting for in this hour and who has our backs.” It is to the Creator of heaven and earth to whom we look for our victories. And it is in Hashem’s mighty promises that we trust. Amen!