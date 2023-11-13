Subscribe
IDF intercepts Houthi ballistic missile in space 

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

November 13, 2023

A tweet by the IDF claimed that a cruise missile launched from the southeast toward Israeli airspace was successfully intercepted by F-35i fighter jets. In addition, on the same day, the IAF’s Arrow Aerial Defense System intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea area.  The IDF stated that air force systems tracked the missile’s trajectory and intercepted it “at the most appropriate operational time and location.”

The missile was reportedly a Qader missile – an upgraded version of the Iranian Shahab 3, the most advanced Iranian liquid-propellant medium-range ballistic missile which has more than 2000 km range and carries a single 700-1000 kg warhead. 

A Houthi spokesman claimed this was the third operation by the Yemenite terrorists to target Israel and the first to reach Israeli territory. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement the attacks would continue until “Israeli aggression” stopped, referring to the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Houthi missile was the first kill for the Arrow missile defense system. According to a report in the UK’s Daily Telegraph, the missile was intercepted outside of the Earth’s atmosphere. 

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .