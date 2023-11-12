WHO depicts Gaza as the land of balloons, kites, and teddy bears

The World Health Organization’s Palestinian arm posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday depicting pre-war Gaza as a land of teddy bears, kites, and balloons. The video claims that since October 7, 4104 children have been killed in Gaza, an uncorroborated figure provided by the Hamas-run health ministry. It fails to mention that on October 7, more than 1,200 Israelis were murdered by Palestinian Hamas terrorists including at least 35 children. It also fails to mention that at least 30 children under the age of 18 are currently being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Somebody's daughter, somebody's son, somebody's sister, somebody's brother



Somebody's everything



Gone.



In just one month 4104 children have been killed in Gaza. WHO calls for an immediate ceasefire.

In the video, the WHO identifies itself as operating in the “occupied territory”. Israel evacuated all the Jews, civilian and military, from Gaza in 2005.

The WHO video calls for an immediate ceasefire. Israel has refused to cease its military incursion as a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas, allowing it to rearm and reorganize.

It is ironic to note that during the Hamas-run March of Return in 2018-2019, balloons and kites were used to transport incendiary devices into Israel, causing massive damage to Israeli agriculture, wildlife, unique habitats and ecosystems.