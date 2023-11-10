Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Canary Mission links Tlaib to three more fundraisers with ties to Hamas

JNS

JNS

November 10, 2023

< 1 minute

The activist research group Canary Mission has expanded its findings from last month, when the nonprofit revealed the questionable histories of three financial supporters of Rep. Rashida Tliab (D-Mich.)

On Monday, it named three other people who helped Tlaib raise money for her 2018 campaign: Mwafaq Jbara, Sheikh Muhammad Qatanani and Huwaida Arraf.

Israel imprisoned Jbara in 1997 at Megiddo Prison, leading to his meeting with Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, the co-founder of Hamas. Jbara wrote of Rantisi in 2016 that he will “remain a model and a great example.” Further social-media posts from Jbara show his antisemitism and terrorism apologetics.

In 1993, Israel sentenced Qatanani to three years’ imprisonment for providing material support to Hamas, identifying him as a member of the terrorist group since 1989. His failure to disclose this in 2008 threatened his green card status.

Arraf, a BDS supporter, co-founded the International Solidarity Movement in 2001 and has said that activists from the group worked with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. All three entities are designated by the U.S. State Department as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Tlaib was censured on Nov. 8 by the U.S. House of Representatives for “promoting false narratives” and “calling for the destruction of the State of Israel” in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

