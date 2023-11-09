Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel takes center stage at third Republican debate

Thus said Hashem: I will raise My hand to nations And lift up My ensign to peoples; And they shall bring your sons in their bosoms, And carry your daughters on their backs.

Isaiah

48:

22

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 9, 2023

2 min read

“The last thing we need to do is to tell Israel what to do. The only thing we should be doing is supporting them and eliminating Hamas,” said Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Questions about Israel’s war against Hamas and threats to the U.S. Jewish community dominated the first half of the third Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday in Miami.

The five candidates, who were largely uniform in their support for the Jewish state, were asked what their advice would be to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I will be telling Bibi: ‘Finish the job once and for all with these butchers Hamas,’” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “They’re terrorists. They’re massacring innocent people. They would wipe every Jew off the globe if they could.”

Candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis during the 2nd Republican presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, Sept. 27, 2023. Source: X/Twitter.

Nikki Haley, a former U.S ambassador to the United Nations and a former South Carolina governor, said she had already spoken with Netanyahu.

“The first thing I said to him when it happened was I said, ‘Finish them,’” she said. “The last thing we need to do is to tell Israel what to do. The only thing we should be doing is supporting them and eliminating Hamas.”

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, which co-sponsored the debate, asked the candidates what they would say to Jewish students alarmed by the dramatic rise in antisemitism on college campuses.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy claimed that some of his opponents supported “censorship” in their opposition to pro-Palestinian campus groups.

“We don’t quash this with censorship because that creates a worse underbelly,” he said. “We quell it through leadership by calling it out.”

Ramaswamy also hit out at the other candidates personally, saying that Haley—and by implication DeSantis—was “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels” and criticizing Haley’s daughter for having a TikTok account.

“You’re just scum,” Haley said, in response to Ramswamy’s mention of her daughter.

Ramaswamy also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, as “a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants.”

Former President Donald Trump, who has consistently led the Republican primary in national polls by 30 to 40 points, did not attend Wednesday’s debate.

Share this article

Related articles

A Defining Moment for Christians

Corné J. Bekker

Corné J. Bekker

Hamas: We want permanent war with Israel

JNS

JNS

Biden: Netanyahu rejected call for ‘pause’ in Gaza fighting

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .