Hamas: We want permanent war with Israel

“Hamas’s goal is not to run Gaza and to bring it water and electricity and such” but to “completely overthrow the situation,” said a member of the terror group’s political bureau.

Hamas has no interest in governing Gaza but wants a never-ending war with Israel, members of the terrorist group told The New York Times in a feature piece published on Wednesday.

According to the Hamas leaders, that was one of the primary goals of their Oct. 7 invasion of the northwestern Negev, in which thousands of armed terrorists massacred 1,400 people, mostly civilians, wounded over 5,000 others and took back to Gaza more than 200 hostages.

“I hope that the state of war with Israel will become permanent on all the borders, and that the Arab world will stand with us,” Taher el-Nounou, a Hamas media adviser, told the U.S.-based newspaper.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the terrorist group’s politburo in Qatar, said they planned the Oct. 7 assault to “change the entire equation and not just have a clash,” adding that “we succeeded in putting the Palestinian issue back on the table, and now no one in the region is experiencing calm.”

“Hamas’s goal is not to run Gaza and to bring it water and electricity and such,” said al-Hayya. “Hamas, the Qassam and the resistance woke the world up from its deep sleep and showed that this issue must remain on the table.”

Israelis take cover as a rocket warning siren sounds in “Hostage Square” outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

He added: “This battle was not because we wanted fuel or laborers. It did not seek to improve the situation in Gaza. This battle is to completely overthrow the situation.”

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Lebanon’s LBC TV on Oct. 24 that the terror group would continue to carry out massacres like the one it carried out in southern Israel on Oct. 7 until the Jewish state is destroyed.

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation, and must be finished,” said Hamad, according to a translation of the interview provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

“We are not ashamed to say this, with full force,” he added.

Israel’s existence was “illogical,” he said, adding, “The existence of Israel is what causes all that pain, blood and tears.”

“The Al-Aqsa Flood [Hamas’s name for the Oct. 7 mass terror attack] is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve and the capabilities to fight,” said Hamad.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper cited Hamad’s interview and aired the words of other Hamas leaders in a segment questioning how much the terror group cares about the lives of Gaza civilians compared to its war against Israel.