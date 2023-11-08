Israel365 to train a new generation of Jewish and Christian Guardians of Israel

While Israel is experiencing tragic and difficult times, Israel365 is taking the opportunity to ensure the future of the Jewish people by training future leaders. As per the idiom, “Hard times create strong men”, Israel365 is planning its first Young Leadership Solidarity Mission to train a new generation of Jewish and Christian graduate students and young professional leaders to rise up in solidarity.

“Israel is strong, but it needs our help today,” the website explains. “If the faith community remains silent, Jews will no longer be safe in our homeland, or anywhere else. Operation Guardians of Israel is an unprecedented response from Jewish and Christian student leaders united in solidarity for Israel who believe that victory will only be achieved when we recognize the Torah (Bible) is our shield of protection.”

“In the wake of Hamas’ evil attack on October 7, an offspring of Operation Torah Shield, Operation Guardians of Israel, will bring future leaders to Israel to volunteer, serve, pray and study. For the first time, Christian participants are being welcomed and invited to volunteer and serve shoulder to shoulder with their Jewish brothers and sisters, with mutual respect in a non-proselytizing environment.”

Applicants will undergo a rigorous application process as per the Torah description of how to choose leaders:

“You shall also seek out from among all the people capable men who fear Hashem, trustworthy men who spurn ill-gotten gain.” Exodus 18:21

Thousands of Christian Evangelists and Israelis march at a parade in center of Jerusalem, marking the Jewish holiday of Sukkot or the Feast of the Tabernacles, October 4, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Participants will hear security briefings from IDF leadership, political analysis from Knesset members, and receive spiritual nourishment from American and Israeli faith leaders. Participants will meet with families of the kidnapped hostages, attend funerals and forge unforgettable bonds with the People of Israel. Most importantly, Jews and Christians will form a powerful bond and work together in support of Israel going forward.

Together with other leading institutions, Israel365 has secured funding for 40 graduate students and young professional leaders to participate in Operation Guardians of Israel at the highly subsidized rate. Israel365 is working with a leading security company to ensure the highest level of safety for our participants.

The program is based on previous efforts. In 1991, Yeshiva University students organized Operation Torah Shield, bringing over 400 people to Israeli yeshivas in the midst of the Gulf War. Again, in 2003, Operation Torah Shield brought 100 volunteers from Yeshiva University to Israel, when Saddam Hussein threatened to bomb Israel. The students helped in the IDF and danced in vulnerable yishuvim and to show that the Jewish people “weren’t afraid.”

For more information or to apply to the program, go to the Guardians of Israel website.