IDF Soldiers pray in Ancient Gaza Synagogue

Rabbi Michael Freund, head of Shavei Israel, tweeted an uplifting announcement:

“Wow! For the first time in decades, #Israeli soldiers prayed in the ancient synagogue in #Gaza which was built in the 6th century and where a beautiful mosaic floor depicting King David was unearthed years ago. #Jews have returned to Gaza!!”

No photos were posted due to concerns regarding military security.

The ancient synagogue of Gaza was built in 508 CE during the Byzantine period and was discovered in 1965 by Egyptian archaeologists. It was located in the ancient port city of Gaza, then known as “Maiumas”, currently the Rimal district of Gaza City. The Egyptian archaeologists announced they had uncovered a church. This error became clear later when a mosaic of King David wearing a crown and playing a lyre, labelled in Hebrew, was found.The mosaic was dated to 508-09 CE and measured 9.8 feet high by 6.2 feet wide. The Egyptian archaeologists initially stated that the mosaic depicted Orpheus, a figure from Greek mythology who was commonly associated with Jesus and used in Byzantine art. Shortly after the mosaic’s discovery, the main figure’s face was gouged out. When Israel captured the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Six-Day War, the mosaic was transferred to the Israel Museum for restoration.

Synagogue mosaic of King David (Photo via Wikipedia)

The mosaic floor of the synagogue is on show at the Museum of the Good Samaritan, located on the Jerusalem-Jericho Road nea the city of Ma’ale Adumim.