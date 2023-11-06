Day of Prayer- Monday, Nov.6

Monday, November 6th marks thirty days since Hamas brutally attacked Israel, murdering 1,400 Jews, injuring 5,400, and abducting 240 innocent men, women and children.

Leading Israeli rabbis, Knesset Members and faith leaders from across the world have called for a Day of Prayer on Monday, November 6. This date was chosen as it marks the shloshim, the conclusion of the traditional 30-day Jewish mourning period following last month’s Hamas massacre. It is a Day of Prayer appealing to God to return all of our hostages safely to their families, to protect our IDF soldiers, to heal the wounded, and to defeat Hamas and all of Israel’s heartless enemies.

On Monday evening, November 6, Israel365 will host a prayer event at Jerusalem’s Great Synagogue featuring: Rachel Goldberg Polin, mother of Hersh, one of the hostages taken by Hamas, General Amir Avivi, Rabbi Dr. Katriel Brander, Rabbi Yehuda Glick, Donna Jollay, Rav Yosef Zvi Rimon, MK Kati Shitrit, Pastor Tommy Waller, and Rabbi Tuly Weisz. Music will be by Yair Levi.

The event will take place at 8:00 PM at 56 King George Street, Jerusalem.

For those who cannot attend in person, the event can be watched here.

Jerusalem Great Synagogue (source: Wikipedia)

Twenty members of Knesset and over 1,000 leading rabbis and pastors from across the world signed a public letter in the Jerusalem Post, calling on people of all faiths to join together in prayer today on behalf of Israel. Signatories include Rabbis Yuval Cherlow, Yehuda Glick, Yosef Zvi Rimmon David Stav and Tuly Weisz, as well as leading Christian faith leaders like Pastors Michelle Bachman, Gordon Robertson, Larry Huch, Paula White, Johnnie Moore and Anne Graham Lotz, representing millions of Christians throughout the world. The overwhelming statement of support from Catholic and Protestant leaders of a wide range of denominations as well as rabbis from every major Jewish movement is an unprecedented display of widespread support for Israel from Jewish and Christian leaders.

Israel365 invites rabbis and pastors to participate in Israel’s National Day of Prayer by encouraging their communities to recite Psalm 122 on Monday, appealing to the God of Israel in heartfelt prayer for the peace of Jerusalem.