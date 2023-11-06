Shavei Israel: 215 Members of India’s “Lost Tribe” of Bnei Menashe Among IDF Soldiers Fighting Hamas and Hezbollah

Another impressive finding: 99% of eligible Bnei Menashe male immigrants join the IDF

Jerusalem, Israel (November 6, 2023) – Approximately 215 Bnei Menashe Jews who made Aliyah from northeastern India in recent years are currently serving as soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighting against Hamas and Hezbollah in Operation Iron Swords. 75 are on active duty, most in combat units, and 140 were called up for reserve duty.

The announcement was made by Shavei Israel, a Jerusalem-based nonprofit organization lobbying for 20-plus years for the Aliyah (immigration to Israel) of the Bnei Menashe, who descend from a “lost tribe” of Israel.

Of Bnei Menashe immigrants of military age, nearly all men (99%) and 10% of women join the IDF, with 90% of females performing sherut leumi, national service due to religious reasons, the organization said.

“The Bnei Menashe are dedicated Zionists and passionate about the State of Israel, its people and their security. It is no coincidence that so many of them serve in combat units in the IDF, and we are proud of their willingness to risk their lives alongside other Israeli soldiers to defend the Land and people of Israel,” said Shavei Israel’s founder and chairman, Michael Freund.

One soldier from Bnei Menashe, Natanel Touthang, 26, was recently injured by shrapnel from an exploding shell that Hezbollah fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. He sustained injuries to his eyes and hand and has undergone three surgeries. Touthang, who made Aliyah in 2018, serves in the Golani brigade.

Five Bnei Menashe members who are fighting now have allowed the organization to publicize their names and photographs to inform the public about the community’s dedication to Israel’s defense.

Two are active-duty soldiers: Staff Sergeant Ariel (19) was drafted into the Israel Defense Forces 10 months ago and serves in the Sayeret Nachal special forces; and Sergeant Azaria (21) serves in the paratroopers brigade.

Three are reservists: Staff Sergeant Harel Paltuel (29) serves in the Nachal brigade; Staff-Sergeant Gershon Menashe (23) serves as a combat driver; and Staff Sergeant Hei Khizkia (23) serves in the paratroopers brigade. They all made Aliyah to Israel in 2014.

“Since the war broke out, Shavei Israel has receives hundreds of requests from young community members in northeastern India asking to make Aliyah immediately,” Michael Freund said. “Not only that – they are asking to join the IDF immediately to fight shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters.”

The Bnei Menashe, or sons of Manasseh, claim descent from one of the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel, who were sent into exile by the Assyrian Empire more than 27 centuries ago. Their ancestors wandered through Central Asia and the Far East for centuries, before settling in what is now northeastern India, along the borders of Burma and Bangladesh. Throughout their sojourn in exile, the Bnei Menashe continued to practice Judaism just as their ancestors did, including observing the Shabbat, keeping kosher, celebrating the festivals and following the laws of family purity. Down through the generations, they nourished the dream of one day returning to the land of their ancestors, the Land of Israel.

Thus far, Shavei Israel has made the dream of Aliyah, immigration to Israel, possible for over 5,000 Bnei Menashe and plans to help bring more members of the community to Israel. Currently, there are 5,000 Bnei Menashe awaiting their return to the Jewish homeland.

