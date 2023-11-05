One Woman’s Prayer Inspired the Entire Nation of Israel to Pray!

One woman cried from the depths of her soul for the release of her daughter. God answered the prayer and the IDF soldier was miraculously rescued. One Knesset member was deeply moved by the faith of this mother. Now the Knesset and the leading rabbis are calling for a National Day of Prayer this coming Monday.

This is the miraculous story of how one woman’s heart-felt prayers to the God of Israel brought her kidnapped daughter home. The prayers of Margalit and her family were from the depths of their soul. They prayed in EMUNAH, or FAITH. Together, they stormed heaven. They cried out with all their being! And, this moved the heart and the hand of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Soon they learned the miraculous news: their daughter, Ori Megidish, had been rescued!

But the story continues! The Knesset is not a place for spiritual talk. But this one Knesset member, saw the video of Margalit Megidish (and her family) storming heaven with their prayers pleading for the safe return of Margalit’s daughter, Ori. Her prayers so moved this Knesset member that she said:

“Margalit understood that even when you are in a valley overshadowed by death, there is no evil because He (Hashem) is with you. I believe (in Hashem) when I am safe at home praying at my Shabbat candles. But not when God forbid, one of my children is in mortal danger.

I want to say to Margalit, this righteous mother, you are my hero, a sign, and an example for me. You are my role model.”

And, this Faith-lit candle flame has now LIT ON FIRE the entire nation.

Just look at the next news headline!

Leading Rabbis and more than 20 Knesset Members called for a national day of prayer this Monday,(Nov 6) (thirtieth day of mourning since the Hamas massacre. Rabbi Yehudah Glick, a former Member of the Knesset and Temple Mount activist wrote a letter that was signed by members of the Knesset calling on Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, and Rabbi David Lau, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, to call for a day of prayer to commemorate the thirtieth day since the massacre of more than 1,400 Israelis by Palestinian Hamas.

“To the honorable Chief Rabbis of Israel, on this coming Monday, the 22nd day of the month of Mar Cheshvan, 5784, it will be thirty days since the terrible and cruel massacre that took place in our country on the day of Simchat Torah. Since that bitter day, we have been in the midst of a hard war with the cruelest of our enemies, a war that exacts an unbearably heavy price on us every day.

“As we learn from Rashi, Jacob our father prepared himself for the meeting with Esau, for three things: a gift, prayer, and war.

“These days the people of Israel are mobilizing en masse for the reserves – for war

“We are mobilized to give gifts for soldiers – for gifts.

“But what about prayer? Is the nation of Israel mobilized as one?

“The Rambam writes in the Laws of Fasting, “It is a mitzvah from the Torah to cry out and sound trumpets for every trouble that befalls the public.”

“We are in a time of trouble of which there is none greater.

“We, the members of the Knesset from the various factions, hereby turn to you and request that a call be issued from the Chief Rabbinate of Israel to all the people of Israel for a day of prayer and supplication. We suggest that the Chief Rabbinate issue a call to the entire public to gather in the synagogues in every city and town and in every locality to cry out before the Lord of the world.

May Global Christian Prayer Networks Be Activated to Pray in Solidarity with Israel on Monday, Nov 6!

This is a call to global prayer networks to stand in prayer and solidarity with the Jewish people this coming Monday, November 6. May we ALL stand together in unity, in echad, as ONE, and bombard heaven until ALL of the hostages are rescued and safely returned to their families! May the one-candle flame of prayer of faith from Margalit set on fire prayer in our hearts with perseverance and passion….until ALL the hostages come home!