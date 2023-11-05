Likud MK: US Secretary of State Slapped Israel in the Face

Likud MK Amit Halevy slammed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for tying Israel’s hands in its battle with Hamas. He also criticized Blinken for demanding that Israel turn Gaza over to the Palestinian Authority if and when it is liberated from Hamas.

Last week, Blinken told a congressional hearing, “At some point, what would make the most sense would be for an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to have governance and ultimately security responsibility for Gaza.”

In 2007, Fatah, the main political party of the PA, and Hamas waged a bloody civil war that killed over 600 and saw Hamas emerge as the ruling party in Gaza.

Blinken is meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday and it is assumed that the subject of the PA taking over Gaza will be discussed.

In a statement posted on his Facebook account Saturday night, Halevy said US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, “contradicts himself as he slaps Israel in the face on the two points he addressed on Friday.”

“He states that he is doing everything to defeat Hamas, but we are forced to give Hamas food, water, and worst of all – fuel, which is literally the breath of life for Hamas’s killing tunnels,” Halevy wrote. “Fuel that allows them electricity, air, water, and further production of rockets and weapons in the tunnels.”

“He states that he will do everything to prevent a repeat of the events of October 7, but we are forced to establish a Palestinian state, for the Palestinian Authority people who, just like Hamas, are engaged in destroying Israel and in the murderous actions of the Nazis.”

“In both of these points, Blinken is actually demanding that the soldiers of Israel and the Jewish state be sacrificed on the idolatrous altar of the Palestinian Nazi lie.”

While the PA and Hamas are ostensibly at odds, ten days after the October 7 massacre, the PA announced they would pay the terrorists and their families $3 million from their “Martyrs’ Fund”.