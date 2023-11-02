Hamas terrorist: Shot crying children ‘until we didn’t hear noise anymore’

“The mission was simply to kill,” Hamas operative Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha told Shin Bet interrogators.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) released an interrogation video on Wednesday of a captured Hamas terrorist, who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

“The mission was simply to kill. We weren’t supposed to kidnap, just kill,” Hamas operative Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha told Shin Bet agents. “To kill every person we see and come back.”

Asked if he was told to murder women and children as well, Abu Rusha said: “Yes.”

“They told us that all the settlers were soldiers. There were soldiers among them. Kill every single one you see,” he said.

In the six-minute interrogation tape, the terrorist calmly describes murdering young children hiding in a safe room.

“We heard sounds of young children,” he said. “The cries of young children. A young child, something like that.”

“I shot and Abu Kamil shot. We shot at the door,” he added. “Until we didn’t hear noise anymore.”

The Shin Bet agent asked him what the difference was between him, given he had an order to kill from Hamas’s Nukhba commando forces and ISIS.

“In the things the interrogator showed me, there is no difference, in the things I was shown,” Abu Rusha admitted. “I saw videos worse than ISIS. The ones the interrogator showed me.”

Some 70 armed terrorists took over Kfar Aza, per Israel Defense Forces estimates. Hamas terrorists killed more than 100 people in the kibbutz, including 40 babies. They beheaded some of the babies.

Hamas killed at least 1,400 Israelis in its Oct. 7 surprise attack on communities near the Gaza border. Terrorists wounded thousands more and took at least 240 Israelis and foreign nationals captive.