ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Palestinian “Goldilocks” warns Jews: “We will drink your blood and eat your skull

My enemies speak evilly of me, “When will he die and his name perish?”

Psalms

41:

6

(the israel bible)

November 1, 2023

After issuing the threat, Tamimi’s Instagram account, which had almost 100,000 followers, disappeared.

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi said this week that Palestinians will “slaughter” the Jews of Judea and Samaria, from Hebron to Jenin.

“Our message to the flocks of settlers, we are waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank. From Hebron to Jenin, we will slaughter you, and you will say that what Hitler did to you is a joke,” said Tamimi in an instagram post on Sunday.

“We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we’re waiting for you,” she continued.

Tamimi’s account, which had almost 100,000 followers, subsequently disappeared from Instagram. It was not clear whether the account was deactivated or suspended.

Tamimi’s threat came only weeks after Hamas death squads invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, wounding thousands more and taking more than 230 people back to the Gaza Strip as hostages.

Tamimi, now 22, first gained notoriety after assaulting an Israeli soldier during riots in 2012.

Her village of Nabi Saleh in Samaria has long been a hotbed of violent anti-Israel protests, with many of her family members involved in clashes with Israeli forces. One cousin, Ahlam Tamimi, has admitted to masterminding a suicide bombing that killed 16 people.

In 2018, an Israeli military court sentenced the young Tamimi to eight months in jail on assault charges. According to her lawyer, Tamimi agreed to a plea deal in order to avoid a more serious indictment that could have landed her in prison for years.

The 2018 conviction thrust Tamimi into international fame, with CNNVogueBBC NewsAl Jazeera and other media outlets featuring her story.

London, England. May 11th, 2019. National Demonstration for Palestine. Thousands of people marched in central London to demand a right to determination for the Palestinian people © Karl Nesh

She became an icon for the anti-Israel left wing as a symbol of the small and weak standing up to the big and strong. Her image, characterized by her curly blond hair, was featured in pop art and graffiti. Jim Fitzpatrick, the artist who created the  now iconic red an black image of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, released a poster with Tamimi featured in the same manner. 

Tamimi was dubbed the “Palestinian Goldilocks”  by her supporters.  The irony  (which seemed lost on the pro-Palestinian leftists) is that the 19th-century English fairy tale describes a young girl who unabashedly enters the house of strangers and steals from them.  

Upon being released from prison, Tamimi continued to incite hatred and violence against the Jewish state. For example, in March 2019, she took to Instagram to call for the murder of then-Likud Party lawmaker Yehudah Glick.

“My soul is disgusted when I realize that he remains alive, better that he was dead. I hate him. Yehuda Glick is the most disgusting person on earth. It is permissible [according to Islam] to kill him,” wrote Tamimi.

