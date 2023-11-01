Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel deploys missile boats to Red Sea after Houthi attacks

When evil men assail me to devour my flesh— it is they, my foes and my enemies, who stumble and fall.

Psalms

27:

2

(the israel bible)

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

November 1, 2023

< 1 minute

The move follows repeated missile and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. US navy is operating nearby and shot down a Houthi drone last week that was aimed at Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday bolstered the country’s naval presence in the Red Sea area following repeated missile and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The IDF said that missile destroyers were deployed “in accordance with the assessment of the situation, and as part of the increased defense efforts in the region.”

Houthi militiamen in Yemen (screenshot) 2022

On Tuesday, Israel’s Arrow air-defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched at the Jewish state from the “Red Sea area.”

A spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansar Allah, the official title of the Houthi movement, confirmed the terror group had launched ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel, as well as drones.

Early on Wednesday, the IDF intercepted another incoming threat near Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat.

The military has multiple layers of air defenses in the Red Sea area to defend against Houthi attacks.

On Friday, the IDF said that a fighter jet had intercepted an “aerial threat” over the Red Sea, which came hours after a drone attack on the Egyptian resort town of Taba in the Sinai Peninsula that wounded six people.

Also last week, the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer, shot down missiles and drones from Yemen that could have been aimed at Israel, the Pentagon said.

Share this article

Related articles

Pope calls for ceasefire

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

 A (Small) Break for Some Fun

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

IDF demolishes Samaria home of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .