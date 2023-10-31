Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF demolishes Samaria home of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri

In Your fury put an end to them; put an end to them that they be no more; that it may be known to the ends of the earth that Hashem does rule over Yaakov. Selah.

Psalms

59:

14

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

October 31, 2023

2 min read

The Israel Defense Forces demolished the Samaria home of top Hamas commander Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday morning.

Al-Arouri, the commander of Hamas operations in Judea in Samaria and the deputy of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, is currently based in Lebanon. The demolition order was signed last Friday.

After security forces destroyed the home in the village of Arura north of Ramallah, they hung a combined Hamas and Islamic State flag on its ruins with the inscription “Hamas=ISIS.”

Al-Arouri is one of the top Hamas leaders on Israel’s target list following the terror group’s Oct. 7 massacre of at least 1,400 Israelis. More than 5,000 people were wounded in the massacre, and over 200 hostages were taken back to the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces raided al-Arouri’s home on Oct. 21, detaining more than 20 people, including one of his brothers and nine of his nephews.

Israeli forces reportedly raised a banner over the home showing al-Arouri on the backdrop of an Israeli flag, with the caption: “This was the house of Saleh al-Arouri and has become the headquarters of Abu al-Nimer.”

Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri on Oct. 21, 2017. Credit: Tasnim News Agency via Wikimedia Commons.

Abu al-Nimer is reportedly an alias for the Israeli intelligence officer responsible for the area.

Al-Arouri is credited with orchestrating the deep relationship between Hamas and Iran, and also played a key role in re-establishing the Palestinian terrorist group’s ties with Damascus, which were severed in 2012 during the Syrian Civil War.

He was recruited into Hamas in 1985 while studying Sharia law at Hebron University, and has served 18 years in Israeli prisons. He was deported to Syria in 2010.

Share this article

Related articles

CAM Israel Emergency Support Fund Update: More Than $1.1 Million Already Distributed to Organizations On the Ground

CAM Staff

CAM Staff

Rabbi: We are in the age of Ahab before Redemption

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

250,000 Israelis displaced, bodies identified three weeks after mass murder

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .