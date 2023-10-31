Lebanese prime minister calls Hezbollah ‘rational, wise’

Rocket alerts peal in the Galilee.

Air-raid sirens sounded in the northern Israeli community of Elkosh on Monday afternoon, the IDF said.

Earlier in the afternoon, terrorists in Lebanon fired shots at several IDF posts, triggering sirens in Rosh Hanikra in the Western Galilee and in nearby towns, close to the Lebanon border. The IDF responded with artillery fire and mortar shells towards the source of the attacks.

After a similar attack a bit earlier, the IDF struck Hezbollah “military” infrastructure in Lebanon.

The Iranian-backed Shi’ite terrorist group “has managed the situation rationally and wisely,” the Lebanese prime minister said in an interview with AFP.

A Hezbollah flag in Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, June 27, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

“I am doing my duty to prevent Lebanon from entering the war,” Najib Mikati said. “Lebanon is in the eye of the storm,” he added.

Mikati then offered praise for Hezbollah, which has been firing at Israeli territory on a daily basis since Jerusalem declared war on Hamas after the Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,400 persons in Israel.

“For now Hezbollah has managed the situation rationally and wisely, and the rules of the game have remained constrained to certain limits,” he said.

Six Israelis—five soldiers and a civilian—have been killed at the Lebanese border since Oct. 7.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the Lebanese government will be held responsible for any attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli territory.