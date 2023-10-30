Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Palestinian Terrorist Stabs Cop in Jerusalem

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 30, 2023

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed an Israeli police officer near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem. The police officer was seriously wounded in the attack.

The soldiers and security personnel at the scene “tried to make contact and neutralized the terrorist by shooting.”

United Hatzalah volunteer Eli Avraham who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “When I arrived at the scene I found a man in his 20s who had suffered a stab wound in his upper body. I treated him at the scene before he was transported in an ambulance to the Hospital in serious condition.”

Also on Monday afternoon, Color Red sirens sounded in southern Israel as rockets were fired from Gaza. There were no reports of injuries, but one rocket scored a direct hit on a building in the Ashkelon industrial zone, sparking a fire, and at least one rocket fragment fell on a building in Ashdod.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .