Palestinian Terrorist Stabs Cop in Jerusalem

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed an Israeli police officer near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem. The police officer was seriously wounded in the attack.

The soldiers and security personnel at the scene “tried to make contact and neutralized the terrorist by shooting.”

Meir Gabbai is an Israeli hero. He lost his daughter mor on October 7th, Despite the heavy grief, he insisted on returning to his position as a police officer in the Jerusalem Police. This morning, he neutralized a terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/ZvvUMOevIt — raz_sauber (@raz_sauber) October 30, 2023

United Hatzalah volunteer Eli Avraham who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “When I arrived at the scene I found a man in his 20s who had suffered a stab wound in his upper body. I treated him at the scene before he was transported in an ambulance to the Hospital in serious condition.”

Also on Monday afternoon, Color Red sirens sounded in southern Israel as rockets were fired from Gaza. There were no reports of injuries, but one rocket scored a direct hit on a building in the Ashkelon industrial zone, sparking a fire, and at least one rocket fragment fell on a building in Ashdod.