CAM calls on authorities: Act before it is “open season on Jews”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) called on authorities around the world to act immediately to ensure the safety and security of Jews and Jewish communities as threats against them continue to rise. Earlier today, a flight from Israel to the Russian Republic of Dagestan was forced to divert from its intended destination after rioters stormed the airport, seeking to attack any Jews on the flight.

“This latest outrageous attempted lynching in Dagestan, coupled with many other events around the world, including the ‘Flood Brooklyn for Gaza’ event on Saturday, demonstrate sadly that this is open season on Jews,” CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa said. “We call on authorities to use all the tools at their disposal to act against anti-Semites.”

“Genocidal chants are being heard on the streets of Europe, the U.S., and around the world, and all we hear are excuses. Law enforcement agencies should be given the green light to show zero tolerance to hate, incitement, and violence because blood will be shed soon if they don’t.”

Since the massacre of Israelis by Hamas on October 7th, CAM has been tracking a wave of anti-Semitic acts incited by events in the Middle East. These incidents have included violent attacks, hateful conduct and speech, and vandalism.

